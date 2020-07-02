Clubs in League One vote on October start for shorter 27-game season

League One clubs have voted to start a shorter 27-game season on October 17.

The new campaign mirrors that of the Championship with both leagues set to start on the same date. League 2 clubs are still in discussions about next season.

The SPFL board confirmed teams in League One, as is the case in the second tier, will play each other three times.

Cove Rangers will play in League One on the back of winning the League Two title, unless Hearts and Partick Thistle are successful in overturning the SPFL’s decision to promote the champions from the three lower leagues. Peterhead are already present in League One after finishing eighth last season.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL said: “Following a period of consultation with all League One clubs, they have today formally voted to approve the altered programme for the 2020/21 season. This is positive news and gives clubs a greater level of clarity and, crucially, a target date to aim for.

“Of course, the safety of players and staff at all of the clubs involved will remain paramount, with these dates still contingent on the continued reduction in the virus’s spread.

“Now that we know what next season will look like for League One, work will begin on compiling the competition’s fixture list.”