Clarke ‘very optimistic’ for Scotland in Euro 2020 play-offs after third win in a row

Scotland boss Steve Clarke says he’s very optimistic about March’s Euro 2020 play-offs after the Dark Blues ended their regular qualifying campaign against Kazakhstan.

It was a morale-boosting third win on the spin for Clarke’s team, who ran out 3-1 winners, with John McGinn (2) and Steven Naismith cancelling out the visitors’ first half goal.

Clarke who said the upturn in the results at the end of a miserable qualifying campaign had left the squad “feeling good about themselves” ahead of Friday’s play-off draw.

He added: “I think with this group of players I can be very optimistic. I know what they’re thinking in that dressing room.

“They’re 100% committed to their country and they’re desperate to get to a major tournament – Euro 2020.”

Of the performance against the Kazakhs at Hampden, Clarke said: “I thought the performance was good. A really good second half against a dangerous opponent.

“We knew Kazakhstan had a good threat on the counter attack and if we made mistakes they could hurt us.

“That’s what they did when they took the lead.

“But it’s another good result and great reaction in the second half from the players particularly.

“I thought we played a lot of good stuff.”