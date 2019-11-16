Clarke says win over Cyprus was ‘crucial’ for Scotland

Steve Clarke was delighted to see Scotland beat Cyprus 2-1 in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Nicosia, saying the ‘result was more important than the performance’.

Victory in the dead-rubber Group I clash is a second win on the spin for the Dark Blues, who are building towards March’s play-offs – their final chance to end the nation’s men’s major tournament drought.

Ex-Aberdeen loanee Ryan Christie’s first-half stunner was cancelled out after the break by George Efrem, formely of Rangers.

However, John McGinn quickly turned home Greg Taylor’s cross to restore the visitors’ lead.

Speaking in his post-match media performance, Clarke said he thought the result was more important than putting on a sparkling display in Cyprus, explaining: “I’m not going to say it was a fantastic peformance – it was a good performance. And sometimes when you’re coming out of the run of games we have had, the result is more important than the performance.

“The win tonight was crucial because it gives us the opportunity to go home against Kazakhstan and get another three points to set us up nicely for the play-offs in March.

“It was important to build on the San Marino victory. We knew coming here would be a difficult game because it was difficult at Hampden in June (another tight 2-1 win).”

Don Scott McKenna played in the clash, while clubmate Michael Devlin came on late in the second period.

Scotland finish their group games against Kazakhstan at Hampden on Tuesday, with the draw made for March’s play-offs on Friday.