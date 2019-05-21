Clarke can galvanise Scotland, insists legend Miller

Willie Miller thinks Steve Clarke’s appointment to the Scotland job will galvanise the national side’s fans.

The SFA announced Clarke would fill the Dark Blues hot-seat on a three-year deal which runs until the end of World Cup 2022 qualifying.

Former Kilmarnock boss Clarke, 55, had been linked to the job alongside Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and he said goodbye to the Rugby Park fans after his side’s season-closing win over Rangers on Sunday.

He will likely be a popular choice with the Tartan Army, having led the Ayrshire side to third in the Premiership this year – with their highest points tally – and scooping both the Professional Footballers’ Association Scotland and Scottish Football Writers’ Association Manager of the Year prizes.

However, his Hampden spell will come with the pressure of ending Scotland’s men’s 20-year absence from major tournament football.

Miller said: “I think it will galvanise the fans and get positive comments from most commentators.

“I was there when he was presented with the sports writers’ Manager of the Year award for the second year in a row.

“That tells you the magnitude of the job he’s done at Kilmarnock.

“He’s worked with the same players who were there, organised them and got them in a shape.

“It’s the correct choice and we can just hope he’ll do the same with the national team that he’s done with Kilmarnock.”

Clarke’s first game as Scots boss will be against Cyprus on June 8 as he bids to get the Euro 2020 qualifying bid back on track.

Ex-boss and Gothenburg Great McLeish left after the first two matches of the campaign brought a loss in Kazakhstan and uninspiring win against San Marino.

Should Scotland fail to reach next year’s tournament via regular qualifying, there is the back-up of the Nations League play-offs in March.

Miller, who wants an end to international call-offs from players under Clarke, added: “He’s got to make the best of the situation and he’s always got the Nations League route to qualify too.

“But I think he’ll be focusing on finishing first or second in the qualifying group.

“That’ll be difficult because of the result in Kazakhstan.

“His priority will be to hit the ground running and get the group together.”

As his appointment was announced, ex-international Clarke said: “It is an honour to be appointed Scotland national head coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment.

“I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.

“I appreciate the Scotland supporters have waited a long time for the national team to qualify for a major tournament.

“Now we have a Women’s World Cup to look forward to in France this summer and it’s my motivation to emulate the success of Shelley Kerr and her squad by leading us to Euro 2020.

“I believe we can qualify and look forward to that journey with the players and the fans, starting against Cyprus and Belgium next month.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Steve’s pedigree as a coach and manager of the highest regard set him apart in a high-calibre group of candidates.”