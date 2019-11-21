Former Aberdeen attacker Christie aims for an end to tournament pain for Scotland after 22 years

Attacker Ryan Christie understands the Tartan Army’s major tournament pain and aims to end it by qualifying for Euro 2020.

After 22 years of qualifying failure Scotland now stand just 180 minutes away from reaching next summer’s finals.

The Scots will discover their opponents for the March 26 semi-final at a Uefa draw set to begin at 11am tomorrow.

Steve Clarke’s side will face either Bulgaria, Israel, Romania or Hungary for the right to contest the final on March 31.

The winners of the other semi between Norway and Serbia will await should the Scots negotiate the semi.

Not since the World Cup in France in 1998 have Scotland contested a major finals.

Celtic attacker Christie, who spent 18 months on loan at Aberdeen, can sense the desperation among Scotland supporters.

He insists players feel the same ahead of the nation’s biggest game in more than a decade.

The 24-year-old said: “Everyone is desperate to qualify for the Euros. We feel it as players how desperate everyone is to get to a major competition.

“The players are all equally desperate to get there.

“There is that hope among everyone we can get there.

“We know how big it would be for this country and that will be one of the main driving forces when the play-offs come around in March.

“This is the biggest chance we are probably going to have so we have to make the most of it.

“To put it simply we are 180 minutes away from a big competition.

“Everyone in our squad is desperate to be part of a team that achieves that.”

The safety net of a play-off berth was secured when Scotland finished top of their Uefa Nations League group under former boss Alex McLeish.

Now under replacement Clarke the Scots are the closest to qualifying for a major finals since facing the Netherlands in a two-legged play-off for Euro 2004.

Scotland won the first leg 1-0 at Hampden only to crash 6-0 to the Dutch in the second leg.

Christie accepts there will be pressure on the Scots to reach a tournament where, as one of 12 host nations, they would have two home group games at Hampden.

He is confident the Scots can handle the heat.

Christie said: “You are always going to have pressure when you play at international level and represent your country and so many people want you to do well.

“When the play-offs come there will be a lot of pressure but we have players who perform for big clubs week in, week out.

“They will be used to that.”

The Scots will discover their semi-final opponents having concluded the failed Group I campaign with momentum.

Despite trailing at half-time they fought back to defeat Kazakhstan 3-1 and secured a third consecutive victory.

Christie said: “It will be interesting to see who we get in the draw. The main aim from this camp was to be as positive as possible when we left it.

“We achieved that with two wins which put us in a good position going into the play-offs.”

Scotland’s bid to qualify for Euro 2020 via the traditional route were fatally damaged after losing 3-0 in Kazakhstan.

Trailing 1-0 to the same side at Hampden, the Scots were facing another damaging defeat but rallied with three goals.

Christie said: “We showed our mental strength in Cyprus as well where we were away from home in a tough atmosphere.

“In Cyprus we conceded an equaliser but our response to that was absolutely brilliant as we dug in to get the win.

“Against Kazakhstan it was frustrating to be behind at half-time after playing relatively well.

“We were caught out by a counter-attack and wonder strike. We knew we had to ramp it up and getting a goal so on early was perfect.

“From then on we dominated Kazakhstan and put in a much better performance in terms of pressing the game and keeping them trapped in their own defensive areas.”