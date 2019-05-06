Chairman Morrison hoping McInally sticks around for League One tilt

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison hopes Jim McInally will stay on as manager after he guided them back to League 1.

McInally offered to quit the Blue Toon after failing to win promotion last season.

However, Balmoor chief Morrison and his fellow directors convinced Scotland’s longest serving manager to stay – and he has repaid their faith.

Morrison said: “We always had faith in Jim. To be fair to him, he felt he’d let us down last season.

“But he’s proved more than capable this season. I just hope he’s willing to move forward next season and stay.

“I think he’ll need a bit of persuasion one way or another. I think he’s maybe already made up his mind but I hope he hasn’t.

“Jim’s quite capable and has been at a much higher level. I’m hoping he stands by the club and we can move forward again.

“It was an easy decision (to keep McInally in charge) – I rate him as a manager and he’s really easy to get along with. I think Jim sometimes thinks he has taken us as far as he can but not as far as I’m concerned.”

Morrison is already planning for next season back in League One.

Reflecting on Saturday’s 2-0 win against Queen’s Park, he added: “Well done to Jim, the backroom staff and the players.

“There was only really one team in it and thankfully we didn’t have to really look at what happened at Cowdenbeath (where the Blue Brazil beat Clyde 2-1).

“I thought they were really composed – the midfield was good, Jack Leitch was great.

“All in all it was a great day and we had a big crowd down from Peterhead.

“I think we belong in League One, that’s my opinion. We shall see next season.

“We’ve competed there for a number of years and we’re certainly not there to make up the numbers. I would be hoping for the play-offs – no pressure on Jim.”