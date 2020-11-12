Captain Andy Robertson wants to bring smile to five million Scots by leading country to Euros

National captain Andy Robertson aims to make five million Scots proud tonight by securing Euro 2020 qualification.

The Liverpool left-back will lead out the Scots in the Euro 2020 play-off final against Serbia in Belgrade.

Victory will secure a spot at next summer’s Euro finals, where Scotland are a host nation, and end 22 years of qualification agony.

Scotland have not qualified for a tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Although the Tartan Army will be absent from the Rajko Mitic Stadium tonight due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Robertson insists the Scots squad can sense their backing.

Robertson, 26, can feel the power of an entire nation willing the Scots to glory in the most significant game of a generation.

He aims to deliver an historic victory to put a smile on five million faces.

He said: “We’ll try and put in a performance that puts a smile on a nation that’s obviously struggled along with all the other countries.

“We can only look after our own – and if we can put five million smiles on faces tonight then that’s more than enough for us.

“You can feel how much they want it, how desperate they are and we want to do it for them.

“There had been a lot of negativity in the past, some of it rightly so due to results and performances we’d been putting in.

“However, now under the manager and being eight unbeaten, there is a lot of positivity and I believe the whole country is right behind us for the Serbia game.”

Robertson knows all about the weight of expectation, and delivering, having played a pivotal role in ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait to land the English top-flight league title last season.

© PA

He aims to tonight end Scotland’s 22-year wait to qualify for a major tournament.

He said: “It’s very similar (to Liverpool).

“When I first moved to Liverpool, I realised how desperate the fans and everybody associated with the club was to put that long wait right and get a Premier League title, which we managed to do.

“Ever since I have been involved with Scotland, and even when I was with Dundee United seven years ago, you could feel the Tartan Army is missing going to big tournaments.

“They are desperate for it.

“We’ve come close before.

“I was involved in the Slovenia game away when we probably had to win to get a play-off for the last Euros, but drew.

“The outcome at Liverpool was a very good one and you could see the relief on a lot of people’s faces and how excited they got.

“We hope the Tartan Army and the whole of Scotland feel like that after the Serbia game.”

Robertson accepts Scotland are “underdogs” for the final, but believes they can make that work to their advantage.

He said: “We are playing against a really good team with a lot of fantastic players.

© Fredrik Varfjell/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“We are away from home and I would say we’re underdogs.

“But we have a belief that we can make that work for us and that’s what we hope.

“It’s a big task, but if we play the way we’ve been playing in the last couple of games then I believe we’ve come up with a game plan that can work.

“I thought in the three games we were brilliant and got the job done in all three and that’s what we need to do.

“We need to show that same determination and passion.

“It’s a final – do or die. You either go to the Euros or you’re left short once again.

“We need to leave everything out on the pitch, which we’ll do and hopefully that’s enough to get us the result that we need.”

Regardless of the significance of tonight’s final, Robertson is confident the Scots will handle the pressure.

He said: “It’s a massive game but we’re ready for it.

“A lot of the lads have big game experience, which is so important.

“We’ll be up for the game and you don’t need to say much for anyone to be up for this.

“It speaks for itself.

“However, we also need to be wary of Serbia and their strengths because they are a very dangerous team.

“But, also, we have to impose our strengths in the game and look to capitalise on any weaknesses they might show.”