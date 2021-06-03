Captain Andy Robertson calls for Scotland to adopt Billy Gilmour and David Turnbull’s ‘no fear’ attitude at Euro 2020

Captain Andy Robertson has called for Scotland to be brave by showcasing their skills at Euro 2020.

Liverpool full-back Robertson will lead the Scots out in the nation’s first major tournament for more than 20 years.

With the world watching, he wants the Scots to be fearless and have complete faith in their own ability.

Skipper Robertson has pinpointed the ‘”no fear” mentality of teenager Billy Gilmour and David Turnbull, who both made their Scotland debuts in the 2-2 draw with Netherlands.

Scotland kick-off their Euro 2020 campaign against Czech Republic at Hampden on June 14 before facing England and Croatia.

Robertson will urge the Scots to use that stage to show their strengths.

He said: “I want players to be as brave as they can and show what they’ve got and be able to show their skills.

“I’ve seen that in training from all the players and it’s about taking that into games now.

“It’s about showing their skills when they get on the pitch.

“I think they’ve done that at club level, it’s why they are in the squad.

“And they will do it at national team level.”

Celtic midfielder Turnbull, 21, earned his first senior cap when starting against the Netherlands in a 2-2 friendly draw as preparations for Euro 2020 ramp up.

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour, 19, was introduced as a substitute in the second half for his first senior cap.

In a game of firsts and milestones, Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, 24, came off the bench to net his first Scotland goal in only his second international appearance.

It marked a memorable week for Gilmour, who only days earlier had earned a European Champions League winners’ medal with Chelsea.

Gilmour was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in the final.

Scotland senior debut! An unbelievably proud moment for me and my family 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bhSVQLy8PL — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) June 2, 2021

The teen joins an elite band of Scots to have lifted the prestigious trophy, including Robertson, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019.

Robertson said: “Billy seems very hungry to achieve everything he can, whether it’s personally, collectively or whatever.

“To be able to get a Champions League winners’ medal so early is incredible, but I don’t believe that will be him finished.‘

“I think he will be hungry for more now as he has a had a taste of success.

“For all the Liverpool lads, it drove us forward the next season to go and win the Premier League.

“We are even more hungry now to win more trophies.

“Billy has a huge career ahead of him and it has already started so well, having a Champions League winners’ medal so early on.

“But I have no doubt that he will stay humble, hungry and go on to achieve a lot more in this game.’

Gilmour was granted time off following the Champions League win and only met up with the Scotland squad on Wednesday when flying into Portugal for the friendly against the Netherlands.

The rest of the squad had been training during the build-up to the game at a training camp in Spain.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke joked Gilmour secured a first cap before his first training session.

Robertson has been impressed by the energy, skill and commitment of the three rising stars who were uncapped when named in the 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

Rangers teenage full-back Nathan Patterson, 19, has yet to make his debut.

👊 A first Scotland goal from @kevinnisbet16 sees us re-take the lead in Faro.#NEDSCOpic.twitter.com/0jagbJQiZS — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 2, 2021

Patterson was one of six players kept back in Spain as a precautionary measure after midfielder John Fleck, who is now self-isolating, tested positive for Covid-19.

The six – Patterson, John McGinn, David Marshall, Grant Hanley, Che Adams and Stephen O’Donnell – have all tested negative.

Robertson said: “The new lads have all done unbelievably well.

“David has the Celtic core with him that he can rely on.

“Nathan not so much, but he’s a confident lad and he’s settled in well and is getting to know everyone.

“They have settled in and will all have big Scotland futures ahead of them.”

The clock is ticking down on Scotland’s opener in the nation’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

The pressure is also mounting and expectation escalating.

That will only accelerate the closer that Hampden clash with Czech Republic on Monday June 14 gets.

Which is why it is important to relax and switch off after the work with Clarke on the training pitches in Spain has been completed.

Watching live coverage as a group of team-mate Gilmour lift the Champions League trophy in Porto was one activity along with quiz nights and golf outings.

Robertson said: “The manager is really switched on when it comes to team bonding.

“We’ve been coming together to do certain activities.

“We’ve been on the golf course, doing quizzes, stuff like that, which creates a good atmosphere.

“That’s really important given the length of time we’ll be together, it could be up to six or seven weeks.

“The mood has been really good so far.

“The quiz was good fun – big Grant Hanley surprised a few people!

“His team won.

“It was about the history of Scottish football.

“I did not do too bad but I had Lyndon Dykes in my team so he wasn’t much help really!

“It was a good laugh and these things keep you going.

“You can see the competitive nature.

“You could be locked in your room staring at the four walls and the time could feel a lot longer.

“The lads are very sociable. There’s a big coffee group during the day, McGinn is usually sitting there telling stories.

“We also sat and watched the Champions League final together, so it’s been really good so far.

“Now it’s time for the games we’ve been more switched on, but we’ve had the balance right.”

Robertson and his team-mates will be hoping they will be the answer to a future quiz question – When did Scotland first qualify from the group stages of a major tournament?