Callum McGregor salutes ‘great spirit and energy’ of Scotland as they clinch crucial Euro 2020 Wembley draw with England

Callum McGregor heaped the praise on his Scotland team-mates for showing ‘great spirit and energy’ as they claimed a valuable Euro 2020 point at Wembley.

Scotland recovered from the shock of the opening day defeat to Czech Republic with an outstanding display full of grit and determination against England.

They now go to the game against Croatia on Tuesday night knowing that a win will book their place in the last 16 of a major tournament for the first time ever.

“Tactially we were excellent,” the Celtic midfielder McGregor told STV sport. “We had to control the game without the ball and when we got it we were excellent too.

“The boys ran their legs off.

“They are a team full of good players and that was the challenge – to take the game to them. Everyone to a man was absolutely outstanding.

“We kept possession well and when we got up the pitch we created chances too. Everyone now has to stay calm and go for Tuesday.

“We have a chance for Tuesday. We showed a great team spirit and great energy and we have to harness that and go for the next game.”

McGregor ready for Croatia challenge

McGregor believes Scotland showed enormous character to bounce back from the disappointment of losing their opener against the Czechs – their first tournament game since the 1998 World Cup.

“It’s the first time we have got to a tournament in 23 years and it felt a bit like the bubble burst after Monday,” added McGregor.

“But we had to pick oursleves up and go again and we reset ourselves really well.

“We came to an arena like this and performed. Everyone showed their personality really well. We’ve got our first point and it’s onto Tuesday.”