Rangers and Celtic just won’t take no for an answer.

Again this week the subject of Gers and Hoops’ colts teams joining League Two has come up – despite it being rejected by lower league clubs on multiple occasions in recent years.

Clubs in the lower leagues have said they don’t want them and fans have also made it clear they don’t want to watch them.

The Glasgow two claim it would help develop players and in time improve the national team, but their primary interests are themselves, not Scottish football as a whole.

It’s not the job of the rest of Scottish football to develop players for Celtic and Rangers, yet they seem to think they have a divine right to bring their colt sides into the league-set-up without any opposition.

If they were allowed in their presence would demean Leagues One and Two in the same way the Challenge Cup has been spoiled by the admittance of Premiership colt teams.

With the financial incentives Celtic and Rangers are offering, they’re trying to buy their way in at a time when lower league clubs may be struggling.

If they were to walk into the pyramid, it would also be a slap in the face to all the ambitious clubs in the Highland League and Lowland League who have aspirations to earn promotion to the SPFL through the pyramid play-offs.