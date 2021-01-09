Buckie Thistle v Caley Thistle postponed after Victoria Park fails pitch inspection

Buckie Thistle’s Scottish Cup tie against Inverness Caley Thistle has been postponed.

The game was called off after Victoria Park failed a pitch inspection this morning.

Elgin City’s home tie against Ayr United has also fallen victim to the weather.

The tie will now take place on Tuesday at 8pm.

But the second round tie between Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee is on after Bellslea Park passed a pitch inspection.

The first round tie between Camelon and Brora Rangers and the following second round ties were postponed on Friday: Dumbarton v Huntly, Formartine v Annan, Greenock Morton v Dunfermline, Keith v Clyde, Nairn v Montrose, Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers.

The draw for the third round takes place at 11am on Sunday.

The Highland League match between Deveronvale and Strathspey Thistle has also been postponed.