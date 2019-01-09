League Two: Peterhead aiming to net Henderson as back-up goalie

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has invited goalkeeper Sam Henderson to train with them as the Blue Toon search for a stopper.

The Buchan team are seeking an understudy to Greg Fleming.

They did have Ryan Gibson on loan from Championship side Queen of the South in the first half of the campaign.

But his deal has expired and the Balmoor outfit are now looking for another custodian.

Former Doonhamers keeper Henderson will train with Peterhead tonight and McInally is hopeful he will be able to sign the Dumfries-based player until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old left Queen of the South in the summer and has recently been with East Kilbride as an amateur.

McInally said: “He is coming to training tonight, he’s dead keen to do that.

“So he’ll train with us and then we’ll speak to him and hopefully sort something out.

“It’s encouraging for us that he is willing to come from the Dumfries area to train with us.

“Greg Fleming knows him and I spoke to him and Greg sounded him out as well and he was keen.

“He has been with East Kilbride, but only signed as an amateur so that he can move in the transfer window.”

The Blue Toon have had problems in finding a second goalie because many aren’t keen to have to sit on the bench behind Fleming, who is McInally’s first choice between the sticks.

McInally added: “It’s a massive problem for us to sign a No 2 who is semi-experienced.

“Most of the goalies want to play every week and even if they were from Peterhead or Aberdeen it’s difficult because: do they want to travel all over Scotland to sit on the bench?

“It’s difficult so it’s better looking for a younger goalie who is looking to get experience of being involved in games and working alongside somebody like Greg.”

Fleming, who is also from Dumfries, has helped McInally find goalies in the past and was useful again in alerting the Blue Toon boss to Henderson.

McInally said: “Greg’s knowledge helps because he has worked with Sam down in the borders and knows him. Greg has a respect for him and I think Sam might quite enjoy being understudy because Greg is such a good professional and he can learn from him.

“That’s why somebody like Sam could be attracted to joining Peterhead because he is coming to work with somebody he knows and respects in Greg, who he can learn from.”

McInally has also revealed that midfielder Ross Willox will return to Peterhead this month when his loan deal with Lowland League team East Stirlingshire expires.

The 20-year-old, who returned to Scotland after spells in America and New Zealand, has been with the Shire since November.

Meanwhile, McInally is also planning talks with midfielder Aaron Norris about whether to extend his loan stint at Highland League Formartine United.

Norris has impressed at North Lodge Park since joining the Pitmedden team in September.

United are keen to keep the 20-year-old until the end of the season, but McInally is torn about allowing that or recalling him.