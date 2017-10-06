Peterhead boss hopes to mark six years at club with cup win over Inverness

Jim McInally is aiming to celebrate six years in charge of Peterhead by taking the scalp of another full-time team in the Irn-Bru Cup.

It’s six years today since the Blue Toon appointed McInally and during that time he has led the Buchan outfit to a number of victories against full-time opposition in cup competitions.

Tomorrow they take on Inverness Caley Thistle in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

The Jags are ninth in the Championship with just five points and McInally is hoping for another upset to get Peterhead through to the quarter-finals of the competition they reached the final in two seasons ago.

He said: “Inverness are expected to win tomorrow and if they struggle they’ll get criticised, and we’ll be the same against Colville Park in the Scottish Cup the week after.

“I’ve said to the players that if they go with a bit of belief that they can cause problems to Inverness, then they have a chance of doing that. They should embrace the game because most of our games we’re expected to win and the pressure is on us to win.

“This game the pressure is off, so we can go and enjoy it.

“You have to try to take advantage of their form.

“If we can keep them out for 20-30 minutes then the fans can get on their back and disrupt them.

“I’m sure they’ve had a lot of games like that already.

“So we need to make sure we don’t concede early and with the players we’ve got in the team we know we can cause them problems going forward.”

McInally also believes his side will get more space against full-time opposition and hopes the League Two side can take advantage.

He added: “Sometimes you get more space to play against the full-time teams.

“I don’t know if it’s because they don’t respect you as much as they should do.

“Sometimes you get more space, and we’ve got some players who can pass the ball, so hopefully we can take advantage of that.”

Reflecting on six years at the Balmoor helm, McInally said: “I absolutely love the club and I love my job. But we were a good enough side that should have survived last season. I’ve always said I carry the can for that.

“It’s the one black mark on the six years, but I have a real affinty with the club.”

Mason Robertson, Nicky Riley, Paul Cairney and Jordon Brown are injured.