Boss Brownlie hopes to avoid letting down Berwick in SPFL play-off battle with Cove

John Brownlie took the Berwick Rangers job to help out some friends and he hopes he doesn’t let them down in their hour of need.

Brownlie was appointed Wee Gers boss last week after Johnny Harvey was sacked.

His task is to steer League Two’s bottom club to safety.

Berwick face Cove Rangers today at the Balmoral Stadium in the pyramid play-off first leg, with the return at Shielfield Park next weekend.

Brownlie knows the task is far from easy against the Highland League champions.

He said: “I’ve got good friends at Berwick and I went in to try to give them a hand.

“It’s as simple as that really. There are some good people at the club that I know really well.

“They were needing some help so myself and Ian Little (assistant manager) have come in to try to get them over this line.

“It’s not going to be easy and we appreciate that, but we’ll try our best.

“It would mean an awful lot to the people of Berwick to stay up and I’m in to try to help the good people in Berwick.

“It would be very nice to keep them up and considering the run they’ve been on it would be a good achievement.”

With one win in 23 games Berwick are a team low on confidence, but Brownlie believes he can lift the players for this play-off.

He added: “The spirits weren’t high when we came in, but that’s to be expected in a way.

“Let’s be honest, if they were doing really well then myself and Ian wouldn’t have come into the club.

“So we’ve tried to lift their spirits, get a wee smile on our face and lift them to try to get a result in this tie.

“Cove will fancy their chances because they’ve been on a very good run, but we’ll be doing everything we can to win the tie.”