Brown says he couldn’t turn his back on Peterhead ahead of League One campaign

Scott Brown says he couldn’t turn his back on Peterhead after the most enjoyable spell of his career.

The midfielder has agreed a contract with the Blue Toon for next season after turning down the chance to return to full-time football.

The 24-year-old played every game last term as the Buchan outfit won the League Two title and now he will be around for their return to League One next campaign.

Brown arrived at Balmoor in August 2016 from St Johnstone. He had grown disenchanted with the game at McDiarmid Park and previous club Bradford City.

But he says Peterhead have renewed his love of football and that was a big factor in his decision to remain with the Blue Toon.

Brown said: “I’ve never been at another part-time team, but speaking to other boys they say Peterhead is the best part-time club they’ve been at in terms of how they treat players.

“It’s a great club and the gaffer Jim McInally has treated me brilliantly as have David Nicholls (assistant manager) and Stuart Hogg (fitness coach).

“The club is enjoyable to be at and last season was the most enjoyable of my career winning the league.

“That was one of the reasons I wanted to stay because I could go somewhere and not enjoy it.

“Before I joined Peterhead I hadn’t had any enjoyment from football, really. People maybe don’t understand and think football is a dream job.

“But at the clubs I’ve been at I have struggled to break into the team so training Monday to Friday and then being in the stand on Saturday is frustrating.

“There’s nothing worse than that and although I’ve played week-in, week-out in spells at other clubs, Peterhead is the first where I’ve played 36 or 37 games every season.

“That’s given me the enjoyment and love of the game and winning the league last season made it extra special.”

Brown’s future had been up in the air since last term ended in early May. Manager Jim McInally gave him time to consider offers from full-time Championship clubs.

Brown is grateful he was allowed time to decide his future and added: “The club have been amazing and especially the gaffer.

“The club and the manager have my interests at heart and they allowed me to consider the full-time offers I had.

“I think they see me as somebody they have helped a lot in the last couple of years and it would have been a good example for other players who have dropped out of full-time football that Peterhead is a club that can get you back to that level.

“I’m grateful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity to think things over in the summer and still be around with an offer for me.

“I could have messed the club around and held off – but I didn’t want to do that because they’ve treated me so well over the last three years.

“So I came back from my holiday and I decided Peterhead was the place for me. I’m delighted to stay and looking forward to hopefully having a good season in League One.”