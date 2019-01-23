Peterhead’s Brown praises squad strength after battle with Berwick

Scott Brown believes Peterhead’s win over Berwick Rangers demonstrates their strength and depth.

Saturday’s 2-0 home win over the Wee Gers took the Balmoor team to the summit of League Two.

It was a hard-earned victory with the Buchan team’s subs playing a big part.

Rory McAllister, who had been struggling with a back injury, came on for the last half hour and scored the opener before setting up the second.

Russell McLean also went on up front and performed well, with Callum Home also impressing after being introduced at right-back.

Midfielder Brown said: “I think we deserved to win at the weekend because we played well and we did everything but score in the first 70 minutes.

“Then Rory scored a really good goal – it was a worldie free-kick.

“It’s not something we expect from Rory, but it is something that he is capable of doing.

“It’s brilliant to have someone like Rory coming on in a game.

“But it’s not just him – Russell McLean came on and did well and Callum Home was another who came on in defence and did well.

“So it’s a credit to our squad really that we have got so many players who are ready to come on and make a difference in games.

“It was getting to the time in the game where we were thinking, ‘is it going to be one of those days where we don’t get over the line?’

“We didn’t give up and we battered them from start to finish other than a little flurry they had towards the end.

“It’s always going to be like that when it’s 1-0 and we had lost a couple of late goals recently and it becomes natural to try to sit back.

“But I think we deserved the win and it was good to get it.”

Brown was named man of the match on Saturday and the 24-year-old has featured in every game for Peterhead this season.

The former St Johnstone man has been happy with his form – but insists the hard work starts now for the Blue Toon if they want to end the campaign with the League Two title.

Jim McInally’s men are top of the table on goal difference with a game in hand on second-placed Edinburgh City.

Brown wants to keep putting pressure on their rivals by winning, starting with Annan Athletic at Galabank on Saturday.

He added: “I think I have played every game this season and I am really happy with how I’m doing.

“I have really enjoyed this season and hopefully we can top it off with a title win.

“The hard work starts now for us because we have been at the top of the league before.

“Then we went to Queen’s Park in the next game and lost 2-0.

“That was us off the top again so we go to Annan this Saturday and we know it will be tough because they beat Edinburgh 2-1 last weekend.

“We need to train hard again this week and not get carried away and we know we have enough quality in the dressing room to keep winning.”