Brown hopes Peterhead can propel Fraser back towards Premiership

New boy Gary Fraser should use Peterhead to push himself back to full-time football, according to Scott Brown.

The former Partick Thistle, Hamilton, Bolton and Cowdenbeath midfielder became the Blue Toon’s third summer signing last week.

Fraser played 61 games for Thistle at Premiership level before slipping down the Scottish football pyramid to part-time level.

The 24-year-old’s story is not uncommon, with fellow Balmoor midfielder Brown doing the same after leaving St Johnstone three years ago.

However, during the summer Brown had offers to return to full-time football, but opted to stay at Peterhead.

Having been impressed with Fraser’s quality, Brown says if he wants to return to full-time football, starring for the Blue Toon in League One can get him back there.

He said: “We know Gary’s qualities because he played around 60 games in the Premiership and you don’t do that if you’re a bad player.

“He’s fallen down the ladder a bit, but hopefully Peterhead is the club that can push him back on to where he should be.

“He’s a Premiership player in my opinion and hopefully Peterhead can help him get back there.

“I would like to think we are similar and maybe I can be an example because we’re of similar ages.

“It’s good for Peterhead to be a building block for players to improve their careers while at the same time helping Peterhead to have success.”

Striker Aiden Smith and defender Scott Hooper have also joined the Buchan outfit this summer, with both being recruited from Annan. All three new additions have caught Brown’s eye.

He added: “I’ve been really impressed with our new signings.

“We know a lot about Hooper and Smith because they played against us a lot last season.

“Gary only played once against us for Cowdenbeath towards the end of last season.

“We know Hooper and Smith’s qualities already, but in the last few weeks I’ve been really impressed with how they’ve fitted into the squad.

“I think they have improved the squad with their attributes.”

On Saturday Peterhead get their season underway with the League Cup group stage opener against Cove Rangers at Balmoor.

With north-east bragging rights at stake Brown looks forward to the clash.

He said: “I think this is a great game for the north-east. Aberdeen are the top team in the area.

“But below that there is a bit of bragging rights attached to this game so hopefully we can get one up on them.

“For us there is a plenty of pride at stake.

“Cove did well last season to get promoted to League Two, but in the area we’re the second highest team in the pyramid and we need to make sure we show that.

“We don’t want people saying we’re third with Cove beating us. So there’s an edge to the game compared with other League Cup group games.

“But these games are still essentially pre-season for both us and Cove because deep down we know we’re not going to win the League Cup.

“But it would be nice to string a few results together going into the league campaign.”