Brown: Hartley brings pedigree as a manager

Jordon Brown believes new manager Paul Hartley’s impressive lower league track record should serve as inspiration to Cove Rangers.

The Granite City outfit are gearing up for their first season in the SPFL, with Hartley, assistant Gordon Young and fitness coach Tam Ritchie appointed earlier this week to lead them in the Scottish leagues.

The last part-time club Hartley managed was Alloa Athletic, who he guided to back-to-back promotions in 2012 and 2013 from the Third Division to the Championship.

Although Cove’s aim this term is simply League Two survival, Brown believes what Hartley has done at this level should inspire the Highland League champions.

When asked about the appointment of the former Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Scotland midfielder, Brown said: “I think it’s nothing but positive and it sunk in quickly on Wednesday.

“Now everyone is positive and looking forward and everyone should be excited.

“The new manager is somebody with a great pedigree in the game.

“As a manager you can look at what he did at Alloa, who were in a similar situation to ourselves.

“He was my captain at Aberdeen when I was a young player and a few of the boys know him.

“He’s not naive to what it’s like here because he’s been involved with a few training sessions last season.

“It’s good that he has an idea of what it’s like in the dressing room and he’s said that he’s happy with the squad which is important for us as well.

“I’m sure what Paul achieved at Alloa can be inspiration and he might touch on it over the next few weeks.

“In the squad here we’ve got a few League Two winners medals between us and plenty of experience which all helps.

“That experience helped us over the line last year and I’m sure it will help us again this year.”

Cove face Montrose in their second pre-season friendly this afternoon after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Inverurie.

They also play Forfar on Tuesday before the League Cup opener against Peterhead next Saturday.

Brown says everyone is keen to impress the new gaffer and the midfielder added: “He’s a new manager so everyone is keen to impress.

“It doesn’t matter if he knows you or not, it’s a keen slate for everyone and everyone wants to do well.

“We’ll be getting our heads down, working hard and taking it from there. Over the next few weeks we’ll really get a feel for working under him because I think Mitch Megginson is the only player who has worked under him (at Alloa).

“But with the training sessions and games coming thick and fast over the next couple of weeks things will soon settle down.”

Brown is pleased John Sheran is staying with the club as director of football after he stepped down as co-manager having suffered a heart attack in April.

The former Don also praised co-manager Graeme Mathieson and coach Roy McBain who were in charge during the pyramid play-offs last season following Sheran’s heart attack.

Brown said: “It’s good to see John’s staying and still around the place and involved in football.

“I also think we’ve got to have a lot of respect for Graeme Mathieson and Roy McBain because they were involved in a historic time for the club.

“They played a big role in what the club achieved, particularly at the end of the season in what was a unique set of circumstances.

“They should take a lot of pride from what they did.”