Peterhead’s Brown and Co hoping to edge closer to Edinburgh City at League Two summit

Jason Brown hopes Peterhead can take advantage of title rivals Edinburgh City not being in league action this weekend.

The Blue Toon trail the side from the capital by four points at the top of the table following last Saturday’s 0-0 draw.

However, the Balmoor outfit have played two games fewer than City and in theory play one of their matches in hand this Saturday.

Jim McInally’s men are at home to Queen’s Park, while Edinburgh are playing Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads in the semi-final of the Irn-Bru Cup.

Brown, 22, hopes Peterhead can take advantage and trim the deficit at the top of League Two to one point.

The defender said: “Queen’s Park is another huge game for us and it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“It gives us a chance to edge closer to Edinburgh and hopefully we can do that.

“We’re mainly focused on ourselves because there is a long way to go this season and there are three teams who look like they will be up there until the end.

“We need to take it game by game and that starts at Queen’s Park.”

Although the Blue Toon were frustrated to draw a blank against Edinburgh last weekend, Brown believes there were some positives to take from the clash.

One of which was keeping City striker Blair Henderson quiet.

The marksman has 31 goals this season, but Brown and centre-back partner Mick Dunlop marshalled him well.

Brown added: “We know Blair Henderson has scored a lot of goals this season and it’s a tough task to keep him quiet.

“But I felt me and Mick Dunlop did that on Saturday.

“He didn’t really have a clear chance in the game which was good from our point of view.

“So we are happy with that and happy with our defence and keeping a clean sheet.

“We can build on that and we just need to add a wee bit more cutting edge in the final third of the pitch.

“If we do that, I’m sure we’ll start scoring goals again.”

Brown also believes it is important for Peterhead to turn their focus to Saturday’s meeting with Queen’s Park.

Despite the disappointment of not being able to inflict a defeat on title rivals Edinburgh, Brown believes the point may turn out to be valuable come the end of the season.

He said: “It was two teams that didn’t want to give much away on Saturday.

“That was how it felt and I think that was how it looked to those watching it.

“It was two good sides going head to head and there wasn’t much quality on show, we cancelled each other out. We have to take the point and move on and focus on Queen’s Park now.

“The draw with Edinburgh could potentially become a good result and a good point.

“We didn’t lose and we kept a clean sheet, so those are the positives to take out of it.

“We can use that going into this weekend when we face Queen’s Park.”