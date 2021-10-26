Bridge of Don Thistle beat Maud, with new boss Steve Dolan enjoying introduction to Junior football

Bridge of Don Thistle are three points clear at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague after a 3-1 Aberdeen Sports Village success against Maud.

Maud produced a fighting display, which wasn’t reflective of their lowly position in the table, but ultimately left empty handed.

The hosts went in front after 20 minutes after Tom Yeats’ excellent cross was superbly headed home by Chris Angus, with number two arriving just before the break courtesy of James Bain, who cut in from the left before driving the ball home with a fine strike.

Ten minutes after the restart, Angus put the game beyond Maud from the penalty spot and, although Maud pulled one back through Keir Smith from a suspiciously offside position, it was nothing more than a consolation.

Jags manager Steve Dolan was impressed with the young visiting Maud squad, particularly in the early stages, and said: “Until we got the opening goal which settled us, they were probably the better side. They’ve a lot of pace and some good young players and they’ll cause teams problems throughout the season.

“I did think their goal was offside, but when there’s no linesmen it’s very difficult to judge and also very hard to defend against. I thought the referee did a good job and I have a lot of sympathy for them having to operate without assistants.”

At this relatively early stage of the campaign, Steve isn’t paying too much attention to the league table, adding: “We just have to look after ourselves and focus what we do and, if that puts a bit of pressure on the teams below us, then fine.

“We can’t affect what other teams do, other than when we play them, and obviously Banks o’ Dee are the team to beat. They had another great result at the weekend, but hopefully the amount of games they have to play may cause them to slip up in the league.”

The former Deveronvale boss is thoroughly enjoying his baptism in Junior football, saying: “It’s been excellent and myself and Chiz (assistant Mark Douglas) have been made very welcome indeed. Barry Park and Lewis Muirhead have ambitious plans for the club and we have inherited a great group of players.

“Obviously most of my contacts are in the Highland League, but, because I live in Aberdeen, I had watched a number of junior games. At the end of the day, everyone is trying to improve by adding players that improve the squad and are a good fit for the club, but it all takes time.

“I would say the standard is as high as I thought it would be and the top clubs are a match for the Highland League teams, outwith the top three or four.

“With the pyramid system being brought in and the plans for the club, it’s an exciting time to be here and I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

This weekend sees Thistle travel to Dyce in the league – kick-off 2pm.