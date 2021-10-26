Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bridge of Don Thistle beat Maud, with new boss Steve Dolan enjoying introduction to Junior football

By Reporter
26/10/2021, 6:00 am
Keir Smith shoots on goal for Maud. Picture by Scott Baxter
Bridge of Don Thistle are three points clear at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague after a 3-1 Aberdeen Sports Village success against Maud.

Maud produced a fighting display, which wasn’t reflective of their lowly position in the table, but ultimately left empty handed.

The hosts went in front after 20 minutes after Tom Yeats’ excellent cross was superbly headed home by Chris Angus, with number two arriving just before the break courtesy of James Bain, who cut in from the left before driving the ball home with a fine strike.

Ten minutes after the restart, Angus put the game beyond Maud from the penalty spot and, although Maud pulled one back through Keir Smith from a suspiciously offside position, it was nothing more than a consolation.

Jags manager Steve Dolan was impressed with the young visiting Maud squad, particularly in the early stages, and said: “Until we got the opening goal which settled us, they were probably the better side. They’ve a lot of pace and some good young players and they’ll cause teams problems throughout the season.

“I did think their goal was offside, but when there’s no linesmen it’s very difficult to judge and also very hard to defend against. I thought the referee did a good job and I have a lot of sympathy for them having to operate without assistants.”

Cameron Bowden holds off Maud’s Bruno Debembe Picture by Scott Baxter

At this relatively early stage of the campaign, Steve isn’t paying too much attention to the league table, adding: “We just have to look after ourselves and focus what we do and, if that puts a bit of pressure on the teams below us, then fine.

“We can’t affect what other teams do, other than when we play them, and obviously Banks o’ Dee are the team to beat. They had another great result at the weekend, but hopefully the amount of games they have to play may cause them to slip up in the league.”

The former Deveronvale boss is thoroughly enjoying his baptism in Junior football, saying: “It’s been excellent and myself and Chiz (assistant Mark Douglas) have been made very welcome indeed. Barry Park and Lewis Muirhead have ambitious plans for the club and we have inherited a great group of players.

“Obviously most of my contacts are in the Highland League, but, because I live in Aberdeen, I had watched a number of junior games. At the end of the day, everyone is trying to improve by adding players that improve the squad and are a good fit for the club, but it all takes time.

“I would say the standard is as high as I thought it would be and the top clubs are a match for the Highland League teams, outwith the top three or four.

“With the pyramid system being brought in and the plans for the club, it’s an exciting time to be here and I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

This weekend sees Thistle travel to Dyce in the league – kick-off 2pm.

 