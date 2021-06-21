Show Links
BREAKING: Wembley hero Billy Gilmour ruled out of Croatia game after positive Covid-19 test

By Eric Nicolson
21/06/2021, 10:32 am
© SNS GroupBilly Gilmour at full-time after the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium.
Billy Gilmour at full-time after the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium.

Scotland’s Wembley hero Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the crunch Euro 2020 clash with Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder will miss the match the Scots need to win to have a chance of progressing to the knock-out stage of the tournament.

And, even if Steve Clarke’s men to get the result they require without him, his 10-day self-isolation period would mean he would also miss the last-16 game.

More than likely, his Euros are over.