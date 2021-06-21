BREAKING: Wembley hero Billy Gilmour ruled out of Croatia game after positive Covid-19 test

Scotland’s Wembley hero Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the crunch Euro 2020 clash with Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder will miss the match the Scots need to win to have a chance of progressing to the knock-out stage of the tournament.

And, even if Steve Clarke’s men to get the result they require without him, his 10-day self-isolation period would mean he would also miss the last-16 game.

More than likely, his Euros are over.