Ex-Aberdeen ace Michael Paton replaces ex-Celtic and Dundee United star Mark Wilson at Brechin to become youngest manager currently in the SPFL

Caretaker Brechin City boss Michael Paton has earned himself the job on a permanent basis.

The Angus club have announced that Paton has been given a two-and-a-half year contract.

Appointing a manager who is just 31 – now the youngest boss currently operating in the SPFL – and will continue as a player is a bold move by Brechin.

Paton will have a highly experienced assistant working alongside him, though, in the form of Gerry McCabe.

McCabe has coached at a number of clubs, including Dundee and Dunfermline Athletic.

Paton began his playing career with Aberdeen and had spells at Stockport County, Queen of the South, Dunfermline and Dumbarton before starting his second spell with City this season.

NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM APPOINTED Brechin City is delighted to announce the appointment of Interim Manager Michael Paton as our new Player-Manager on a permanent deal until June 2023, with the vastly experienced Gerry McCabe as Assistant Manager. ➡️ https://t.co/c7MmmVt9jp pic.twitter.com/8lySAykNQV — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) November 6, 2020

Following ex-Celtic and Dundee United star Mark Wilson’s sacking, he was asked to manage the team against Albion Rovers.

Securing a 2-0 victory in Coatbridge – he was also in the starting line-up – has clearly greatly impressed the Brechin committee who have given him a long-term deal.

Paton said: “Brechin City is a club which has always been close to my heart, as it gave me my first experience of senior football and helped launch my professional career.

“I am absolutely delighted to now have the opportunity to begin my managerial career with such a fantastic club and I am determined to repay my debt to the club. I will give everything I can to help us move forward and deliver a team we can all be proud of.”

A club spokesman added: “A number of candidates were considered for the role, but Michael’s desire, ambition, football knowledge and passion to succeed at Brechin City, have left the management committee in no doubt that he, ably assisted by the vastly experienced Gerry McCabe, is the right person to improve the Clubs position and performances on the pitch.

“We would like to thank all Brechin City supporters for standing together and backing the club during these difficult times.

“We know, as always, that you will give Michael, his management team and the players your full support as they strive to produce the winning team you all deserve.”