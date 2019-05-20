BREAKING: Clarke is new Scotland manager

Steve Clarke has been appointment as Scotland’s new manager.

The Scottish FA announced the ex-Kilmarnock boss has joined on a three-year deal until the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign.

Clarke led Killie to their highest-ever Premiership points tally this season, pipping Aberdeen to third in the league. He won the PFA Scotland and SWFA Manager of the Year awards as a result.

The former West Bromwich Albion boss, who succeeds former Don Alex McLeish, said: “It is an honour to be appointed Scotland national head coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment.

“I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.

“I appreciate the Scotland supporters have waited a long time for the national team to qualify for a major tournament. Now we have a Women’s World Cup to look forward to in France this summer and it’s my motivation to emulate the success of Shelley Kerr and her squad by leading us to EURO 2020.

“I believe we can qualify and look forward to that journey with the players and the fans, starting against Cyprus and Belgium next month.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Steve’s pedigree as a coach and manager of the highest regard set him apart in a high-calibre group of candidates. This season’s achievements simply reaffirm the credentials we believe will be of huge benefit to the Scotland National Team.

“I am delighted that we now have the country’s deserved Manager of the Year to lead the Scotland National Team and his experience over the past two decades will be integral to rejuvenating our UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying campaign, which resumes next month.

“It was important that we undertook the recruitment process diligently and respectfully, especially given the importance of the final games of the domestic season for Kilmarnock, Steve and his players.

“I would like to thank the Kilmarnock owner, Billy Bowie, and the club in general for their professionalism throughout the recruitment process.”

McLeish was sacked after a poor start to the EURO 2020 qualifying campaign, which included a loss to Kazakhstan.

Should Scotland not reach the tournament via normal qualfying, they will have a second chance in next year’s Nations League play-offs.