Bragging rights will be at stake as Brown boys face off

From back garden kickabouts to the Betfred League Cup.

When Peterhead take on Cove Rangers tomorrow the Brown brothers will go full circle.

Jordon, 26, is expected to line up for the Granite City side while younger brother Jason, 23, is set to feature in opposition for the Blue Toon.

The banter has been flying back and forth between the pair this week as they prepare to face each other in a competitive game for the first time.

Previously they had only clashed as kids in their garden, now they are pitted against each other at Balmoor with three League Cup group stage points and family bragging rights at stake.

Defender Jason said: “We’ve never lined up against each other in a competitive game before.

“It’s something we’re looking forward to – but I’m not sure how mum and dad will be feeling. They might be watching between their fingers.

“Me and Jordon speak every day and this week there’s been some banter flying between us.

“But come three o’clock tomorrow we know the jobs we’ve got to do for our teams so both of us will be taking no prisoners.

“We’re really close and we spend a lot of time together.

“Growing up we played football together and did everything together, but probably the only time we’d been against each other was playing in the garden.

“It will be strange to play against each other in a game like this, but it should be good.

“Hopefully come 5pm I’ve come out with the bragging rights. There will be a lot of wind-ups for a while afterwards for whoever wins.

“It’s not just Jordon, I know a lot of the Cove boys, so if we lose I’ll get stick from more than just Jordon. But on the flip side if we win I can wind them up.”

Meanwhile, attacker Jordon added: “From Monday I was considering cutting off all contact with him!

“But on a serious note we’re both looking forward to the game.

“They’re at the same stage as us in terms of the game being part of pre-season really, but it should be good.

“I’ve been asked the question have I actually played against Jason and I’ve had to think about it.

“I probably haven’t in a proper game, it would probably only be in the back garden when we were kids.

“I played with him for a year (at Peterhead), but never against him. It will be interesting if we are both playing.

“It’s natural that there’s bragging rights with me and Jason. But there’s also local bragging rights because it’s the first time Peterhead and Cove have played at this level.

“It’s the first game of the season and we want to start in the right manner.

“And Jason might not speak to me for a week if I win so that would make it even better!”

Jordon spent five years with Peterhead after leaving Aberdeen in 2013.

Last year he opted to take on a new challenge with Cove, but he left the Buchan outfit on good terms and is looking forward to returning to Balmoor and catching up with some friendly faces.

Jordon said: “I can’t wait to go back to Balmoor and I’ve been counting down the days to the game. I know a lot of the boys there, Jason plays for them and I’m really close with Rory McAllister as well.

“I want to make sure I’m in the team for the game and I can’t wait.

“It’s also our first game of the season so that’s exciting and it will be our first competitive game under new manager Paul Hartley so there are so many exciting things about it.

“I left Peterhead on good terms and got on with the people there.

“Jim McInally is still there as manager as is David Nicholls (assistant manager) and a lot of the players.

“And there’s all the staff and directors like Ian Grant and Harry Fraser who I got on with.

“It will be good to see them, but there’s a game to play and we’ll both be wanting to win it.”

Jason will also be facing his former club tomorrow. He had a loan spell at Cove from Inverness Caley Thistle during the 2016-17 season and helped them win the Highland League Cup.

After leaving the Caley Jags two years ago he joined Peterhead and says brother Jordon played a big part in making the move happen because he asked boss Jim McInally if he could attend pre-season training to keep his fitness up.

McInally was impressed and subsequently signed Jason, who said: “When I first came to Peterhead I just came along to pre-season to keep my fitness up after leaving Inverness.

“Jordon had got in touch with the gaffer and he was impressed with me and things have carried on from there.

“I can’t thank Peterhead enough for the trust they shown in me over the last couple of years and a lot of that maybe comes down to Jordon.”

It’s a milestone season for Cove as they prepare to embark on their first campaign as an SPFL club following last season’s promotion.

Ahead of their maiden term in League Two, Jordon believes facing Peterhead, last season’s fourth-tier champions, can be a good test for the campaign to come.

He said: “Peterhead is definitely a good gauge. We’ve played Montrose and Forfar in pre-season, and they’re friendlies so it’s slightly different.

“Peterhead won the league that we’ve just come into so we’ve got to use these games to see where we are and try to kick on. The new manager will think that as well because he’ll see where we stand against a team that’s done the business in League Two.”

Jason is full of respect for Cove, who won the Highland League, Highland League Cup, Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and promotion through the pyramid play-offs last season.

He said: “They are a top team and we won’t underestimate them at all because we know the quality they have. They’ve got a lot of great players and they’re a great team.

“We know if we don’t play well then Cove can cause us big problems.

“But on the other hand we also know if we play our game well we can give them a challenge.”