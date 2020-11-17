Boss Steve Clarke urges Scotland to start new winning streak in Israel

National boss Steve Clarke has challenged Scotland to kick-start a new winning streak by overcoming Israel tomorrow.

The Scots’ five-game winning run, with included two penalty shoot-out victories, ended with a shock 1-0 Nations League loss to Slovakia.

Clarke wants an immediate return to winning ways against Israel in their final UEFA Nations League Group 2, League B fixture.

Victory in Netanya will see Clarke’s table-topping Scots win their Nations League group and earn promotion to League A to face European football’s big guns.

Should the Scots win their league, a World Cup play-off spot could potentially also be up for grabs in the future.

Topping the Nations League would deliver another high in an historic month where Scotland secured Euro 2020 qualification.

Clarke said: “After the loss in Slovakia, I said to the boys: ‘let’s start the next winning run on Wednesday night’.

“They were sad after the loss, but now we are ready for Israel.

“We want to top the group.

“We came away on this three game away camp and the first result went in our favour and the second has gone against us.

“Now, if we go to Israel and win then we top the section.”

Defeat to Slovakia sent the Scots crashing back down to earth after the elation of securing Euro 2020 qualification.

Just days earlier, Clarke’s side had overcome Serbia in a penalty shoot-out in their Euro 2020 play-off final in Belgrade.

It was the first time Scotland had qualified for the finals of a major tournament since the World Cup in 1998.

Clarke said: “On the back of the major high and the big emotion of last Thursday night, it was always going to take a lot out of the boys.

“No matter what team I picked, it was always going to take us a little bit of time to settle into the game.

“That’s the way it turned out, but we didn’t lose the game because we made eight changes.

“We defended well and their goal came from a significant deflection.

“We created three or four really good chances and on another night the lads who had them would have scored.

“We lost the game because of a little bit of luck that went against us with the deflection for the goal.

“But in all fairness, I don’t think we can grumble too much about luck.

“We have had a little bit of luck on our side in recent times.

“But when you look at the changes and how everyone did, well that’s great for Scotland as a nation.”

Although disappointed to have lost a nine-game unbeaten run, Clarke focused on how far the Scots have progressed since their last defeat.

Scotland previous defeat came in October last year when crashing 4-0 away to Russia in a doomed Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

That Moscow mauling was the fourth successive loss suffered by a team with shattered confidence that Clarke inherited.

Clarke said: “Think about where we were the last time we lost.

“When you look at the 4-0 defeat to Russia and think about how everyone was feeling at that time, it’s a huge difference.

“We’ve come a long way and we now have a squad of players who are together.

“They want to do well for their country and everyone can see the quality that we’ve got, when we can make eight changes and still be very competitive.”

Table-topping Scotland sit one point clear of second placed Czech Republic.

To win the grou,p the Scots must triumph in Israel or hope the Czechs fail to beat Slovakia.

Winning their Nations League group could offer an extra route to the World Cup as the top two group winners will be handed a play-off spot for Qatar 2022.

With France, Belgium, Italy and Germany currently topping their groups in League A it is unlikely they would fail to qualify for the World Cup through the traditional qualifying campaign.

That means the top two winners could then come from League B.

Currently Wales (13 points) and Austria (12 points) are the top two sides from League B with Scotland just behind on 10 points.

Clarke said: “Everything we still want to achieve in this group is still in front of us.

“We need to take three points to win the group and that is what we will try to do.”