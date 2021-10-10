Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

Boss Steve Clarke urges Scotland to retain focus after sensational World Cup qualifier win

By Sean Wallace
10/10/2021, 10:30 pm
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring in injury time to make it 3-2 against Israel.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has warned there can be no let up in the bid to secure a World Cup play-off spot despite a heroic Hampden win.

Clarke’s never say die Scots gained control of the race to finish Group F runners-up with a dramatic defeat of rivals Israel.

Scotland twice fought back from behind before Scott McTominay netted four minutes into injury time to secure a vital 3-2 win in a breathless clash in Glasgow.

Such was the enormity of the victory that moved Scotland four points clear in second spot the normally reserved Clarke sprinted down the touch-line in celebration at the late winner.

The Scots now only need wins against minnows the Faroe Islands and Moldova to secure a play off spot in March.

Clarke has urged the Scots to retain focus to get the job done.

John McGinn celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 in the World Cup qualifier defeat of Israel.

He said: “It’s just one more step on the road to Qatar.

“In the context of the group it is a big three points as it puts us in control of the position.

“However we need another three points on Tuesday against the Faroes – that’s the next target, another cup final.

“That’s what we’ll focus on – the next game and how we need three more points.

“It’s a good night, it’s a good second half, it’s three points.

“It’s been a while since Hampden was rocking like that.

“I’ve been saying for a long time that this is a group of players who want to do well for their country and want to be successful for their country.

“Every time they go on to the pitch, they show it.

“They showed it again in the second half against Israel when they dug deep for it.”

Scotland Captain Andrew Robertson celebrates the equaliser to make it 2-2 against Israel.

Clarke hails Scotland’s fighting spirit

Scotland twice fell behind and also had a penalty saved just before half-time when 2-1 down. Lyndon Dykes also had a penalty saved just before the break.

Clarke hailed his players’ mental strength for bouncing back from the loss of two poor goals from set-pieces and also the spot kick set back.

He said: “Conceding those goals were two big disappointments for the lads and they had to find their way back into the game again, which we did just on half-time with the penalty.

“Then Dykes misses the penalty. Last month he was the hero, he scored the penalty.

“I said to the lads at half-time just make sure you bail Dykesy out.

“It would have been easy for them to feel sorry for themselves at half-time.

“It would have been easy for them to think it wasn’t going to be their night.

“But they refused to accept it.”

Dykes taken off penalty kick duties

Fired weakly straight down the middle, QPR striker Dykes’ penalty was easily saved by keeper Ofir Marciano who did not have to move to make the block.

Dykes redeemed himself with the equaliser after the break with a goal which was initially ruled out but then given after the incident went to VAR.

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes after missing a penalty against Israel.

In Scotland’s previous match, a 1-0 defeat of Austria in Vienna last month, Dykes netted from the spot but there was some fortune about the goal as it was down the middle and squirmed under the keeper.

Clarke reassured Dykes he didn’t doubt him at the break against Israel.

However following the 3-2 win the Scotland gaffer confirmed Dykes has been taken off penalty duties.

He said: “I just said I never doubted you. I don’t doubt him because he’s got character but they’ve all got character.

“I’ve already told Dykes that he’s not on the next one.

“We’ll decide depending on the starting line up. We decide from there.

“It just puts extra pressure on Dykes if he goes to the next one.

“No doubt when he’s calmed down a little bit and I’ve calmed down a little bit, he’ll come and ask me to take the next one.”

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scores to make it 2-2 against Israel.

The adrenaline rush of the late winner

Scotland refused to give up and netted a winner that delivered a mammoth  step towards the play-offs four minutes into injury time.

When McTominay bundled the ball over the line the capacity crowd erupted.

Clarke said: “When you score late, you get that adrenalin rush, everybody’s still buzzing and still excited about it.

“Jack (Hendry) gets the touch, Scott puts it in with whatever part of his body I’m not quite sure.

“It wasn’t his hand or his arms so it counts.

“It doesn’t matter how you put them in, so long as you do.

“The Tartan Army were fantastic and they went away happy

“It was my first experience of a good win here at Hampden with the full crowd and the players went out and they enjoyed it. Hopefully they can feed off each other.”