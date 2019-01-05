Peterhead boss McInally is League Two Manager of the Month for December

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has been named Ladbrokes League Two Manager of the Month for December.

The Balmoor boss’ team were three points behind leaders Edinburgh City going into this weekend – with a game in hand – and were set to meet third-placed Clyde in the Blue Toon today.

McInally’s side went undefeated in the last month of 2018, scoring 15 goals over five matches.

This week, the gaffer made it clear he is desperate to see his squad rewarded with promotion this season after play-off disappointment last term.

McInally said: “If you look at our return it has been very good in the league. If you include the final six games of last season we have won something like 19 league games out of 23.

“That is a fantastic return and it speaks volumes of the players.

“I just hope that they get a reward for it this year if they can keep doing the same things.”