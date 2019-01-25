McInally thinks staying top will test Peterhead

Peterhead boss Jim McInally believes trying to stay top of League Two represents a serious test of his side’s mettle.

The Blue Toon play Annan Athletic at Galabank as they look to remain at the summit.

The Buchan team reached top spot last weekend after beating Berwick Rangers and seeing rivals Edinburgh City lose to Annan.

However, last time McInally’s men went top in November they handed the initiative back to Edinburgh by losing the following week to Queen’s Park.

As a result the challenge he is now setting his players is to remain top.

McInally said: “The aim is to stay top and it’s what we want to do.

“I don’t want mistakes to happen but once you are top it takes the pressure off to a certain extent because it allows you a mistake.

“It’s where we want to be because if you can stay there it puts pressure on everyone else below you.

“We know what it’s been like for the last season and a half when we have always been chasing and watching results elsewhere.

“That’s why it would be great to win tomorrow because we know we would be putting pressure on the teams below us.

“When you are chasing teams mistakes become even more important so it would be nice to win.

“When we had our game with Cowdenbeath postponed last month we were five points behind Edinburgh.

“That meant there was a lot of pressure on us not to fall further behind, so being top is a nicer kind of pressure.

“You want to be at the top to be shot at because if you are second or third and make a mistake it can be really costly.

“We have a game in hand which we still have to win, but it’s handy to have that as well.

“There is a determination among the squad to try to kick on, that may seem silly when we have won 15 league games out of 20, but we need to keep it up.”

McInally is also hoping to add to his squad during the January transfer window.

He had enquired about East Fife midfielder Craig Thomson but missed out on the former St Johnstone player, who has chosen to join League One side Brechin City.

If he can’t land anyone on a permanent deal McInally will also consider the loan market.

He added: “What you need is a good unity and spirit in your squad and everybody needs to pull their weight.

“We have a tight squad as it is and we have next week before the window shuts and then the following month where we can get loan players.

“We will see how things go over the next week or two but if I feel we need to beef things up a bit then we’ll try to do that.

“Before the last loan window shut we managed to get Ryan Dow and there will be guys out there who may realise they won’t play between now and the end of the season.

“You may have to wait with some of those players before you get them but we will see what happens in that market.”

Peterhead have Jamie Stevenson available to face Annan after shaking off a back problem. Rory McAllister will play some part but it is touch and go as to whether he will start due to a back complaint.

Simon Ferry won’t play due to the artificial pitch, but with his knee injury not as bad as feared it’s hoped he may return for next week’s game with Cowdenbeath.