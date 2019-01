Boss Martin Canning has left Hamilton Accies, the club announced today.

The 37-year-old – who joined Accies in 2015 – has departed by “mutual agreement” after a string of poor results, which have left the club third bottom of the Premiership.

Hamilton have picked up just one point in their last eight league games.

A statement said: “He has successfully managed to maintain our status in the Premier League and we will be forever grateful for his part in this achievement.”