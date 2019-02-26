Blues do battle as Toon target Brazil for points

Ryan Dow believes it is crucial Peterhead win tonight’s game with Cowdenbeath to put pressure on their title rivals.

The Blue Toon meet the Blue Brazil at Balmoor this evening and a win would take them to the summit of League Two.

Victory would move the Buchan outfit two points clear of Edinburgh City and seven above Clyde.

With the Citizens and Bully Wee facing each other this weekend, Dow is desperate to win tonight to pile the pressure on them.

The attacker, 27, said: “It’s all right saying you have a game in hand – but when it comes around you need to make it count by winning the game.

“If you do that it puts pressure on the other teams to go and pick up results.

“Earlier this season when we’ve got to the top we’ve let things slip and we’ve been chasing other teams.

“But we would like to go top and then maybe other teams feel the pressure we’ve been feeling of not wanting to slip up and fall behind.

“That’s why it would be good to win this game to go into the weekend top and put other teams under pressure to win to stay with us.

“It comes down to pressure in the run-in and who deals with it better.

“It’s Edinburgh against Clyde this weekend so if we could go into our game on Saturday against Elgin top then Edinburgh and Clyde don’t want to slip up and lose ground.

“The next few games are a big opportunity for us and we want to win them all, Edinburgh and Clyde will be the same.

“But with the games coming thick and fast including next Tuesday against Cowdenbeath at Central Park if we can start performing and getting wins things will be looking good.

“There are no gimmes and tonight will be hard but we need to take advantage of our game in hand.”

Peterhead have won their last two games beating Stirling Albion 1-0 on Saturday and Queen’s Park 2-1 the week before.

However, Dow believes they can still play far better than those two occasions and added: “It will be another difficult game because Cowdenbeath are well organised and will be tough to beat.

“The last couple of weeks we have won our games but we have known we’ve not played well.

“It’s strange after winning and not being happy, but it’s a good thing because it shows we have high standards.

“When you win there is usually a buzz after the game but there hasn’t been that in the last couple of weeks because we know we haven’t performed well.

“It’s good to win but it’s good to have a high standards and not be happy if you haven’t played well. Rory McAllister scored a good goal to beat Stirling on Saturday but we know we can play better.

“Having won the last two games without playing particularly well if we hit of bit of form it should be good for the run-in.

“A win is a win but when you know you have more to come as a side it gives you a boost.

“We know that if we do hit the levels we’re capable of then we can make things a lot easier for ourselves. Hopefully tonight we can do that by putting in a good performance to get back to the top of league and then try to stay there.”