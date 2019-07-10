Peterhead’s Fraser so happy to be back and ready to impress

Gary Fraser hopes Peterhead can be the springboard for a return to full-time football after two years of injury hell.

The midfielder has joined League One Blue Toon for this season.

Fraser played over 60 games at Premiership level for Partick Thistle, but the former Hamilton and Bolton player dropped down to part-time football last season.

While at Firhill the 25-year-old sustained a serious injury to his patellar tendon which kept him on the sidelines for all of the 2016/17 season.

The following campaign, Fraser returned but made only five appearances for the Maryhill Jags and six in a loan spell at Morton.

Last summer he joined Forfar before switching to Cowdenbeath.

Fraser is thankful he’s still in football after his knee injury and hopes starring in Scotland’s third tier for Peterhead may yet provide a route back to full-time football.

He said: “The thing about football is you never know what is around the corner.

“I’m focused on Peterhead, but if you have a good season there’s every chance a team might take a punt on me.

“Football is a funny game and you don’t know what might happen, but firstly I need to work hard and do well for Peterhead.

“I don’t feel I’ve got a point to prove because I spent two years out injured.

“So I’m just delighted to be back and able to play. I feel if I can play to the level I’m capable of I’ll be a good signing for Peterhead.

“I injured the patellar tendon in my knee. It’s a serious injury so I’m delighted to be back playing.

“Coming down to part-time has been something different for me, but I’ve learned a lot. I’m looking forward to seeing what this season brings for me.”

One of Fraser’s reasons for joining Peterhead was observing them last season when they faced Cowdenbeath.

And he hopes to play a part in the League Cup group stage which gets underway with Saturday’s Balmoor clash with Cove Rangers before games with Inverness Caley Thistle, Dundee and Raith Rovers.

Fraser added: “Playing against them last year meant I saw what a good club Peterhead are.

“The way they play football also appealed to me.

“I was always impressed with Peterhead any time we faced them at Cowdenbeath.

“I know we’ve got a good squad, but whether or not I start on Saturday I’ll be ready to play my part.”

MEANWHILE striker Ben Armour has signed a one-year contract with Peterhead.

The 21-year-old former Morton player featured as a trialist in weekend friendlies against Fraserburgh and Buchanhaven Hearts.