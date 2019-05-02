Peterhead chief Morrison says they deserve to go up to League One

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison believes they deserve to be in League 1 and hopes they can make that happen this weekend.

The Blue Toon face Queen’s Park on Saturday at Hampden looking to win the League 2 title.

Second-placed Clyde are two points and five goals worse off than the Buchan team, so a win or a draw should be enough against the Spiders.

Balmoor supremo Morrison would be pleased if manager Jim McInally can lead the club back to League 1 after they were relegated from the division two years ago.

Morrison said: “It’s always been our aim to get back up into the division we came down from a couple of years ago.

“We think we deserve to be up there and we do have the budget for it.

“We have a good infrastructure within the club financially and, although there isn’t a big difference financially in going back up, I do think it’s probably where we should be.

“If we don’t go up, ‘disappointment’ probably wouldn’t be the word to describe it, but we are a positive club and we believe we can do it.

“Last season it was disappointing not to go back up (after being pipped to the title by a point from Montrose and losing to Stenhousemuir in the play-off final).

“After what happened last season Jim McInally has put a lot of pressure on himself to succeed and I know he will be disappointed if we don’t go up.

“Jim knows the hard work that goes on at the club and the work that goes into getting him a budget to be competitive.

“So he applies a lot of pressure on himself to succeed.

“But Jim has done a great job for us and it would be great if he could lead us back into League 1.”

Peterhead were seconds away from winning the League 2 title last Saturday, but Peter MacDonald hit an equaliser for Stirling Albion in the third minute of stoppage time.

It was the second home game running the Blue Toon conceded a stoppage-time leveller, after drawing 1-1 with Albion Rovers a fortnight earlier.

Morrison added: “We just seem to be faltering a little bit. Late goals recently have been costing us a little bit in recent weeks.

“But I still believe we have enough firepower and enough in the team to get the job done on Saturday.

“There’s no point in saying Queen’s Park have nothing to play for because every team has something to play for, even if it’s only pride.

“So I can see the game being quite tense on Saturday.

“There are nerves and I’ve had a feeling for whatever reason that the title race might go right to the wire and it’s happened.

“It’s come down to this crunch game and Clyde have come on strongly in recent weeks and pushed us.

“We haven’t quite been killing off games and then against Albion Rovers and then again against Stirling Albion we’ve lost a last-minute goal.

“Last week I couldn’t really see that coming, but it happened so we just have to get on with it and hopefully we can get the job done.”