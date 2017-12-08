Best yet to come from Peterhead after topping league table

Peterhead’s Willie Gibson has fired a warning to the rest of League Two that they will get even better.

The Blue Toon jumped to the top of the table with Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Stirling Albion at Forthbank.

Victory over the Binos capped a fine run of recent form, which has seen the Buchan side win seven of their last eight games.

Manager Jim McInally overhauled the squad that was relegated from League One last season.

Thirteen signings – of which Gibson was one – were made with the last coming just three weeks ago when former Aberdeen Under-20s midfielder Aaron Norris was signed.

Although they had a nervous finish against Stirling after missing chances to kill off the game, it looks like the Peterhead squad is improving all the time.

Gibson thought it would always take a bit of time for so many new faces to gel, but believes now the Blue Toon are starting to find the right balance.

And the midfielder warned their rivals they will get even better.

He said: “You have to remember how many new players we brought in.

“There are a lot of new faces and even when the season started with the League Cup games, the manager was still adding to that.

“Aaron Norris came in only a few weeks ago. A lot of the boys have played against each other.

“But a lot of the new boys have to play with each other, so it is about gelling. But I think we have a great balance in the dressing room, we’ve got competition for places and we’ve got good players on the bench.

“On Tuesday Nicky Riley came on and was great, he adds something different for us with his pace.

“We still have Paul Cairney to come back and Alan Smith came on as well.

“We’ve got competition for places, which is healthy.

“Hopefully, we’ll go on Saturday and pick up another three points.”

After the high of winning in midweek Gibson is determined to avoid any slip-ups against eighth-placed Clyde at Balmoor tomorrow.

He added: “It’s about the recovery between Tuesday and Saturday, because there is no point in picking up three points at Stirling to then slip up at home.

“We’ll look to win tomorrow, but we know that we’ve got to be at our best.

“Danny Lennon has taken over there, they’ve had a wee bounce and they’ll try to frustrate us as much as possible.

“But we’ve got the players and we believe in ourselves, we know where we want to be and we are where we want to be – and it’s been a long time coming.”

Peterhead, who have sent midfielder Scott Adams on-loan to Banks o’ Dee for a month, will be without midfielders Marc Lawrence and Scott Brown tomorrow.