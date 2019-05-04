Blue Toon win League Two title with Hampden triumph

Peterhead clinched the League Two title with a 2-0 win against Queen’s Park at Hampden.

Jack Leitch’s double in the first half sealed the deal for the Blue Toon on the final weekend of the season.

The victory and promotion back to League One came a week after the Buchan outfit had been denied with virtually the last kick of the ball when Peter MacDonald equalised deep in stoppage time for Stirling Albion at Balmoor.

But there were no late jitters at the national stadium as Jim McInally’s side won the championship in fine style.

After a cagey opening period Peterhead took the lead on 26 minutes. Jamie Stevenson was given time on the right flank to curl in a cross.

Leitch’s run to the back post wasn’t tracked and the midfielder headed the ball in from six yards off the left post.

After getting the opener the men from the North-east controlled the tempo of the game, although Kieran Moore did sent a close range header just wide in the 38th minute.

But seconds later there was more good news for the Blue Toon as news filtered through from Central Park that Cowdenbeath were leading title rivals Clyde through Jamie Pyper’s goal.

Leitch doubled his and Peterhead’s tally a minute before half-time after a flowing move.

Willie Gibson found Scott Brown on the right side of the area, he played a nice one-two with Ryan Dow and after taking the return pass Brown’s low cross was turned in by Leitch from close range.

In the last act of the first period Rory McAllister tucked home the rebound after Stevenson’s long range shot was spilled by goalie Jordan Hart, but the Peterhead captain was flagged offside.

In the second half there was little in the way of clear-cut chances, but the Blue Toon had no need to commit a lot of players forward in search of a third.

News came through that Martin McNiff had equalised for Clyde against Cowdenbeath, but just after the hour Kyle Miller restored the Blue Toon’s lead.

However, with Peterhead winning the result at Central Park irrelevant and unlike seven days earlier the Blue Toon managed to see the game out to claim the title and promotion back to League One to the delight of the 200 plus fans from the north-east in the crowd of 964.