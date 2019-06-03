Peterhead switch was ‘no-brainer’ for Hooper

Scott Hooper says it was a “no-brainer” to sign for Peterhead because they have gone the extra mile to get his signature.

The defender has joined the Blue Toon for their return to League One next season from Annan Athletic.

Although he is based in Dumfries, he has committed himself to travelling to Forfar for training and Peterhead for home matches.

The 24-year-old says that was an easy decision because the Buchan outfit already have a club car for their players based in the south-west of Scotland – Willie Gibson, Greg Fleming and Sam Henderson.

Hooper said: “I know Willie Gibson pretty well so when the deal was happening I was on the phone to him most days.

“He just assured me that it was a good club and that I should sign.

“The fact we have a club car down here is massive for me as a player.

“That sort of thing makes it a no-brainer to sign because if they are willing to do that for their players the club will do anything to help the players.

“Greg Fleming has the car and I know him quite well also because he has trained with Annan regularly. So that was another factor in my decision to sign for the club.

“If I was to go to other clubs I would have been travelling by myself to training twice a week.

“But with Peterhead it’s training once a week and then come with the boys in the car for training and games.

“I would have had to use my own car if I’d chosen a team in the Glasgow area.

“Peterhead just make everything so easy and it ties in with my work as well so it’s a no-brainer.”

After impressing with Annan over the last couple of seasons in League Two, the former Queen of the South player felt it was time for a step up.

The right-back, who can also play in central defence, added: “I’ve joined Peterhead because when the manager spoke to me I was delighted with what he had to say about the club and myself.

“It’s a step up for me. I didn’t play many games with Queen of the South in the Championship. Then Annan gave me a chance and I’ve played about 80 games in the last two seasons.

“I could have stayed at Annan for the next six or seven seasons, but I was never going to challenge myself.

“I would have been in my comfort zone, so I wanted to challenge myself at a higher level.

“Annan is a great club, but unfortunately a lot of the players have been picked off by other clubs because of how well we’d done.

“So it could have been quite a stop-start season with Annan because they will be rebuilding.

“But at Peterhead a lot of the players are already signed up so the core is there.

“And if we add another couple of players such as myself hopefully we can have a successful season.

“There are some new challenges this year in League One with Falkirk in the league and Raith Rovers also full-time.”

Hooper could make his debut in the Betfred Cup where his new side were drawn alongside Dundee, Inverness Caley, Raith and Cove Rangers in Group D, with the action beginning in July.