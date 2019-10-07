Peterhead suffer after failing to take chances – Smith

Peterhead’s Aidan Smith was gutted after Airdrieonians punished them for failing to take their chances.

The Blue Toon dominated at Balmoor, but lost 2-1 to the Diamonds, with Dale Carrick hitting the winner from the spot 14 minutes from time.

Striker Smith and his team-mates passed up a number of decent opportunities and ultimately paid the penalty.

The 22-year-old’s best chance was in the first half when he was through on goal but scuffed wide.

Smith said: “It was highly disappointing. I thought the boys were excellent.

“We conceded early doors which put us on the back foot, but we responded and came back well.

“The chances we’re creating we need to take – especially my chance in the first half.

“If I take that I feel it’s a different game and we push on to win the game.

“Unfortunately I didn’t take it and we were hit late on.

“I dragged at the shot – I should definitely be hitting the target and troubling the keeper.

“But I didn’t do that and I didn’t score either which was very disappointing.”

The loss to Airdrie leaves the Blue Toon eighth in League 1 with nine points from the first quarter of the season.

Smith added: “We’ve let a few points get away from us. There have been a couple of games where we’ve conceded poor goals and haven’t taken our chances.

“If we’d taken those chances we’d be in a different position but unfortunately we’re not higher up.”

Ryan Conroy should’ve scored in the second minute but completely miscued from Jamie Stevenson’s right-wing cross.

Airdrie led in the fourth minute with Kurtis Roberts’ cross from the right took a nick off Paddy Boyle and was turned home by Calum GALLACHER at the back post.

After some Diamonds dominance Scott Brown hit the right post for the hosts from 14 yards after enterprising play by Smith down the left.

Smith’s big chance came in the 21st minute when Rory McAllister dispossessed Nat Wedderburn and slipped his strike partner in, but Smith scuffed wide from 10 yards. In the 26th minute Peterhead did level when Gary Fraser’s free-kick from the left dropped for David FERGUSON who lashed home from six yards.

Before the break Brown flashed in a fine cross, which just evaded Boyle.

Peterhead started the second period brightly with Brown testing David Hutton from 20 yards and Stevenson blasted just wide from 30 yards.

Despite dominating the second half the Blue Toon lost out in the 76th minute when Gallacher went down under minimal pressure from Stevenson and ref Gavin Ross awarded a penalty which CARRICK converted.

In the final 10 minutes Fraser’s shot deflected into McAllister’s path and the captain fired over. McAllister also hit the side-netting from a tight angle.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally said: “After a poor start where we lose a goal and after watching Tottenham – a team losing a goal that capitulates – we did well to come back.

“The last 20-25 minutes of the first half was as well as we’ve played for a long time. But we couldn’t convert our chances and paid the price. The worst we should have been doing is drawing that game.

“I’ve not seen the penalty but the boys are saying it’s harsh.

“I spoke to the referee after booking our player at a corner (Jason Brown) and then gave them a free-kick.

“He then told me it wasn’t a corner, it was a goal kick.

“I asked him why our players were in the box and he couldn’t really answer.”