Blue Toon ready for ‘a great test’ from Dons

Peterhead assistant manager David Nicholls is relishing the challenge of facing Aberdeen in a friendly tomorrow.

The Dons are gearing up for their Europa League first qualifying round tie with RoPS Rovaniemi, with the first leg at Pittodrie a week on Thursday.

This is the second of three friendlies for the Reds and boss Derek McInnes is expected to field a strong side at Balmoor.

The Blue Toon are gearing up for the League Cup group stages and their return to League One and Nicholls, No 2 to Jim McInally, reckons facing the Dons will be excellent preparation.

He said: “It’s a great test for us and it will be a real test of the boys’ concentration. We’ll set them out accordingly, to make it a competitive game.

“Every game is competitive but friendlies are mainly about getting fit, getting a feel for the ball and trying to do the right things.

“Aberdeen have different ambitions to Peterhead and are at a different level.

“But certainly we are just as ambitious when it comes to doing well this season and to do that it’s important to get minutes and fitness into the players.

“It seems like Derek McInnes will be putting out a very strong team tomorrow so that’s good for us. It will be a really good test for our boys and it’s great that they’re coming to play us.

“Aberdeen are a big club in Scottish football and, of course, the north-east.

“We’re one of the clubs below them in the north-east and we’re ambitious, but Aberdeen are massive and if we can get anywhere close to them in the game that’s great.

“But it’s really good they’re coming to play us because it will be a great test for us.

“It’s also good for the Peterhead fans and Aberdeen fans to see their teams playing each other.”

Peterhead started their pre-season with a bounce game against Fauldhouse Juniors in Stirling on Sunday.

The Blue Toon won 9-1 and Nicholls was happy with performances that included promising displays from summer signings Aidan Smith and Scott Hooper.

He added: “It was a really good workout for us and the boys did well on what was a difficult pitch. They did really well and we got a really good workout, which is what we wanted and it was good of Fauldhouse to give us a game.

“We got a few goals as well and that’s good for the confidence of the players and it’s nice to get off to a scoring start.

“The two new boys did well, which was good too (Smith and Hooper). I was impressed with them when I watched them playing for Annan.

“But certainly on Sunday they showed us why we signed them so that was encouraging.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead have launched a new online matchday programme for the new season. The Blue Toon previously printed a monthly magazine for supporters, but that has been ditched in favour of a return to a programme prior to every home game in online form.

General manager Martin Johnston said: “Sales of the magazine have been dropping and the board have decided to try something different.

“The new online programme will offer more traditional features, such as statistics, information about the history of the club and the visiting team.”

The first online programme goes live tonight ahead of the visit of Aberdeen.