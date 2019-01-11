EXCLUSIVE: Peterhead get Kelleher development compsensation windfall

Peterhead have been awarded a five-figure sum as a result of former player Fiacre Kelleher’s move from Celtic to Oxford United.

The centre-back, 22, left the Hoops in the summer of 2017.

The Irishman had spent the first half of the 2016/17 season on loan at the Blue Toon.

As a result the Buchan team were entitled to compensation for helping to develop the player during his formative years under Fifa rules.

Kelleher played when Peterhead were in League One during the first part of the 2016/17 campaign and in 25 appearances scored three goals for the Balmoor outfit.

He returned to Celtic in January 2017 before leaving Parkhead at the end of the season to join English League One team Oxford.

Last season Karl Robinson’s team loaned Kelleher out to Solihull Moors in the National League and this term he has been sent out again to Macclesfield Town in League Two.

The case went before an Italian judge at a Fifa judicial hearing in November, who found in Peterhead’s favour, and Oxford have not contested the ruling.

The settlement awarded to the Blue Toon is as a result of the same rules that saw Dyce Boys Club land a six-figure sum in September due to Granite City-raised Stuart Armstrong’s £7 million move from Celtic to Southampton.

A Peterhead spokesman said: “The sum is a nice plus for us and it shows that clubs can’t just sign players without following the rules set out by Fifa.”