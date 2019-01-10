Peterhead can still make it to top despite slip-up, says Dunlop

Mick Dunlop says Peterhead can’t lose focus on their title task after missing the chance to go top of League Two.

Last Saturday the Blue Toon looked set to head the table on goal difference with a game in hand.

They were leading Clyde 1-0 at Balmoor with five minutes to go, while first-placed Edinburgh were losing 1-0 to Stirling Albion.

But the Buchan outfit shipped two late goals to the Bully Wee and missed leapfrogging their rivals from the capital.

Although disappointed, defender Dunlop says Jim McInally’s team must forget the defeat and put together another winning run – starting with Albion Rovers on Saturday at Cliftonhill.

Their game in hand means the Blue Toon are in control of their destiny and Dunlop says it’s important to remember that.

He said: “It was a chance missed against Clyde, especially after finding out that Edinburgh lost.

“But at the same time I think we’ve got to look at ourselves and say we need to play better than that which we can do.

“It was one bad day, one bad result. We had been on a good run and can do better.

“But we are still in a strong position. If we win our game in hand we can go top and that’s all we need to focus on.”

Peterhead have their share of experienced campaigners, which could be the key as they chase the League Two title.

Goalie Greg Fleming, defenders Jamie Stevenson, Paddy Boyle, Dunlop, midfielders Simon Ferry, Willie Gibson, strikers Rory McAllister and Derek Lyle have all been part of sides that have won promotion in Scotland or England.

Dunlop is keen for Peterhead to bounce back on Saturday against Albion Rovers and thinks their experience is important.

He added: “Every team that wins a league will have bad days.

“We are really disappointed with last Saturday, but we need to take it on the chin and try to bounce back with three points in the next game.

“To be honest we’ve got a lot of experienced players here.

“We know what’s at stake and we know how important it is to bounce back. We will be ready to go again and will come back stronger.”

Reflecting on the 2-1 defeat to Clyde, Dunlop was frustrated by his side’s lacklustre display.

He said: “It was a disappointing performance generally if I’m being honest.

“I thought we were poor on Saturday, we got a fortunate goal off a mistake that they made.

“It was good that we capitalised on that and the longer the game was going we were looking to see it out for a 1-0 win.

“But I don’t think we played well at all.

“To lose the game in the manner that we did with two poor goals was really disappointing.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead have parted company with midfielder Lewis Buxton by mutual consent.

The 18-year-old has been on loan at Colony Park, Keith and Ellon United.