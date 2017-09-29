Peterhead boss wants his charges to keep the pressure on pacesetters

Peterhead manager Jim McInally wants more of the same from his team tomorrow to keep the pressure on League Two pacesetters Stirling Albion.

The Blue Toon welcome Berwick Rangers to Balmoor having won their last two games, away to Cowdenbeath and Edinburgh City, racking up seven goals in the process.

Boss McInally wants his players to maintain that as they try to keep up with table-toppers Stirling Albion, who are five points ahead of them at the League Two summit.

He said: “This is the eighth game of the quarter and I think if you were to get 17 or 18 points a quarter then you will be pretty close to winning the league.

“Stirling Albion have set a terrific pace and they have to be applauded for that.

“We need to make sure we apply the pressure that makes it hard for them to keep doing that.

“If they were to keep going the way they are then they would be impossible to catch.

“We need to keep doing what we can and see what happens.

“Confidence has grown and last week you could see with the start they had against Edinburgh City the players had taken confidence and belief from winning at Cowdenbeath the previous week.

“Hopefully that continues this week because there is nothing like winning games to breed confidence.”

Berwick were beaten 3-0 at Stenhousemuir last week, but McInally thinks they are better than that result.

He added: “I’ve watched the highlights of that game and I don’t think it was a fair reflection if you look at the stats as well. It wasn’t a 3-0 game.”

Peterhead will be missing Nicky Riley, Paul Cairney, Jordon Brown and Marc Lawrence through injuries.