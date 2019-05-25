Peterhead boss McInally sees Norris making impact in League One

Peterhead boss Jim McInally believes Aaron Norris can make a big impact when he returns to the club next season.

The midfielder will be back at the Blue Toon for next term when they return to League One.

From October onwards Norris spent this season on loan at Highland League side Formartine United.

He was a regular for the North Lodge Park outfit and helped them win the Aberdeenshire Shield.

Now McInally is hoping the former Don, 21, can be an influential player next season.

He said: “Paul Lawson was delighted with him at Formartine.

“That’s what he went there to do was to play every week, so the loan was good for him.

“Now it’s time to come back and it’s important we give him the opportunity to show he can play for us.

“Stepping up a division to League One, I think it might be easier to integrate him into the team.

“That’s because Aaron has good legs, energy and pace which we will require now that we’re stepping up a league. So it’s a good time for him to come back to us.

“His fitness is beyond question. He came back last summer really fit.

“He was blowing just about everyone away in pre-season and really impressed us.

“Aaron just needs the opportunities for us now and he will certainly get them this season.”