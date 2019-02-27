Blue Toon boss McInally hails table-topping troops

Jim McInally hailed his Peterhead side as they beat Cowdenbeath 1-0 to go top of League Two.

Scott Brown’s first-half strike meant the Blue Toon took advantage of their game in hand on rivals Edinburgh City to move two points clear at the top of the table.

Despite only winning by a single goal, it was a thoroughly dominant display from the Buchan side.

Boss McInally said: “It should have been more than 1-0 because there were some really good chances.

“After the good chances we made we scored a scrappy goal and with the chances in the second half you begin to wonder if it’s one of those nights where we aren’t going to kill the game off and they will get something.

“We had a flatspot for 15 minutes in the second half where we lost control of the game but we got it back again.

“When we didn’t get the second goal it was a bit nervy but we saw it out well and it’s five clean sheets in seven games.

“Greg Fleming didn’t have a save to make either. We had 26 efforts at goal which was pleasing.

“We were really good in the first half and that’s what I’ve been looking for over the last few weeks.

“We played at a really good tempo, we just needed a second goal to take the pressure off.

“Certainly, it was one of our best performances for a while because we got control of the game and there were some really good performances.

“Scott Brown was terrific picking the ball up and driving at it. Simon Ferry dictated the game well and there is still more to come from us because if we’d got a second goal we could have gone on.

“It’s nice to be top and we’ve got a massive game with Elgin on Saturday knowing Edinburgh and Clyde play each other.

“We’re doing well but so are Edinburgh and Clyde so the race will go right to the death and that’s why we need to keep winning.”

The Blue Toon started brightly with Shane Sutherland’s header on five minutes bundled wide by Luc Bollan and from the resultant corner Mick Dunlop nodded over.

Soon after, a Jack Leitch corner caused chaos in the Cowdenbeath box and keeper Aaron Lennox saved Ryan Dow’s effort.

In the 16th minute, Lennox made a brilliant save to tip over Scott Brown’s volley and from the corner that followed Simon Ferry slipped in Jason Brown on the right side of the box but again Lennox saved.

Midway through the first period, Jamie Stevenson’s pinpoint cross from the right was headed down by Dunlop but Sutherland lashed over from 10 yards.

Peterhead finally got the goal they deserved two minutes before half-time. Rory McAllister cut the ball back from the right for Scott BROWN who took a touch before finishing from six yards.

The Blue Toon pressure continued at the start of the second half with McAllister glancing a header, Dow’s cross from the left just evading Sutherland and Scott Brown sending an angled drive narrowly over.

On 65 minutes, it should have been 2-0 when Scott Brown fed Stevenson down the right, his low cross found sub Derek Lyle whose shot was netbound before being blocked on the line by Leitch.

With 15 minutes left, Dow somehow headed Willie Gibson’s cross wide from four yards but Peterhead held on.