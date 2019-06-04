Blue Toon and Cove meet in first Betfred Cup game

Peterhead and Cove Rangers will start their Betfred Cup campaigns against each other.

The Blue Toon will meet the Granite City outfit at Balmoor on Saturday July 13, the opening day of the League Cup group stage.

The North-east pair are in Group D along with Championship sides Dundee and Inverness Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers of League One.

After facing Cove Peterhead take on Inverness at Balmoor on Tuesday, July 16, Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday, July 20 and Raith at Stark’s Park three days later.

Cove face Dundee at the Balmoral Stadium on Wednesday, July 17, Inverness at the Caledonian Stadium on Tuesday, July 23 and Raith at home four days later.

The fixtures for Group D of the Betfred Cup are as follows: Saturday July 13: Peterhead v Cove Rangers, 3.00pm, Raith Rovers v Dundee, 3.00pm

Tuesday July 16: Peterhead v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, 7.45pm

Wednesday July 17: Cove Rangers v Dundee, 7.45pm

Saturday July 20: Dundee v Peterhead, 3.00pm, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Raith Rovers, 3.00pm

Tuesday July 23: Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Cove Rangers, 7.45pm, Raith Rovers v Peterhead, 7.45pm

Saturday July 27: Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers, 3.00pm

Sunday July 28: Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle