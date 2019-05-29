Peterhead and Cove bosses look forward to Betfred Cup encounter

Peterhead and Cove Rangers are relishing locking horns in the Betfred Cup group stage.

The League Two winners and Highland League champions are in Group D along with Championship sides Dundee, Inverness Caley Thistle and League One outfit Raith Rovers.

The scheduling of the group games has yet to be announced but the five rounds will be played between the weekends of July 13/14 and July 27/28.

Facing the Blue Toon means Cove co-manager John Sheran, who has still to decide on his future as he recovers from a heart attack, is up against the club he managed for a spell in 2011.

He said: “Peterhead is an exciting tie because a lot of the players know each other and I had a spell as Peterhead manager so it will be a good battle.

“It’s a good tie for the north-east.

“In recent times there haven’t been any competitive games between the sides so it will be good to test ourselves against them.

“They had a really good season last season winning League Two so it should be a really good game. I’m sure there will be some banter before.

“It will be a tough group for us, but they are games we will enjoy being part of.

“We renew battle with Raith Rovers, who we beat 2-0 last year, and Inverness, who beat us 2-0 last year.

“Peterhead and Dundee are two teams we haven’t faced before in the League Cup so it will be good to play them.

“We’ll use the games as part of our pre-season build-up.

“We know Caley Thistle and Raith are good sides from playing them last year and being full-time they have an advantage on us.

“We’re not going to win the Betfred Cup, but it’s good to test ourselves against these teams.

“It will be tough, but we’ll give it our best shot and see how we get on.”

Peterhead boss McInally is looking forward to facing Cove and also games with sides in Dundee and Raith Rovers that he represented as a player.

McInally said: “The Cove game is a good tie for the north-east. If this draw hadn’t happened we might have played them in a pre-season friendly.

“But this will add a competitive edge to it which is good and apart from the other three games this will allow Cove to gauge themselves against us ahead of League Two.

“It will be interesting when we’re playing Cove with Rory McAllister playing against a lot of his friends. There are some of our former players in the Cove team so maybe they’ll feel they have a point to prove against us.

“It couldn’t be a much tougher a group, but they are good games. Dundee, Inverness and Raith are good games whether you play them home or away.

“There won’t be much expectation on us in those games so it’s a free hit, really.

“It’s a challenge because you don’t normally get three full-time teams in the group stage.

“This is ultimately part of our pre-season so with this group we will certainly be well-prepared for the season.”