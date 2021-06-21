Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid and will miss Scotland’s crunch Euros clash with Croatia

Scotland have been hit with a hammer blow on the eve of their massive Euro 2020 Group D meeting with Croatia at Hampden after midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19.

The midfielder, 19, was a stand-out in Friday’s 0-0 draw with England at Wembley and helped keep the shackles on the Scots’ much-hyped rivals, including Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden and Chelsea club-mate Mason Mount.

An SFA statement said: “The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

Scotland must beat Croatia – likely by more than one goal – to have a chance of reaching the knock-out stages of a major tournament for the first time.

