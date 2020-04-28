Willie Miller: Big Scottish clubs are the ones at most financial risk if furlough scheme ends

Clubs across Scotland are at grave financial risk in the months ahead, particularly if the furlough scheme ends in June.

Many lower league clubs don’t have players contracted beyond June every year, so their costs in the months ahead will be lower.

Every club is in a different situation but it’s many of the country’s biggest clubs that could be at greatest risk.

They will have players signed on long-term contracts with wages to pay and little money coming in so unless there is fresh investment there could be problems for clubs.

Hearts have already asked players to take wage cuts. Some clubs have their staff taking wage deferrals, meaning they’ll get their money at a later date. But we may reach a situation where lots of clubs are needing staff to take cuts.

If the furlough scheme doesn’t go beyond June then there are a lot of clubs that are going to struggle.

The other side of the coin is that there are many players both full and part-time who will be hit hard.

Right now many are on furlough, but if their contract is up in June they won’t be receiving money through furlough and it’s unlikely they will get another contract.

Clubs may not be able to afford to give them a deal until they know when football will restart.