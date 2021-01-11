Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton says pause to junior game was right choice

Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton feels the Scottish Junior Association has taken the right decision to halt games.

Junior football has been suspended until January 31 in the wake of new Covid-19 restrictions, despite the junior ranks being granted permission to continue by the Scottish Government.

He said: “It was a bit disappointing, but from a practicality point of view it is understandable because a lot of clubs are struggling with changing facilities.

“In this weather it is just not practical to carry on.

“We are geared up at Banks o’ Dee to do it, but not everybody is in that situation.

“It has become untenable, so we will have to take a break and reassess things once we get further down the line.

“I’m concerned it might be the end of the season, but we will see if that happens.”

Winton felt his side played their part in an entertaining Scottish Cup tie against Fraserburgh on Saturday, with the Broch running out 2-1 winners at Bellslea.

The Spain Park men had led through Michael Philipson, but the Highland League outfit finished the game strongly and progressed to the third round thanks to goals from attacker Scott Barbour and midfielder Jamie Beagrie.

He said: “I really enjoyed the game. It was a great cup tie.

“I wish Fraserburgh all the best in the next round.

“They are a club that is run superbly. If you are to lose to anybody, I’m glad it is Fraserburgh.”