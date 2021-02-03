Banks o’ Dee chief Brian Winton says ‘reality’ is north Junior football is facing second consecutive null-and-void campaign

Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton hopes junior football will return soon from temporary suspension due to Covid.

However, Winton also fears the season could be called null-and-void for a second year.

The management committee of the Scottish Junior FA voted unanimously on January 7 to suspend junior football.

Days later the Scottish FA also announced a suspension of all football below the Championship.

The SFA’s temporary suspension was initially until January 31, but in light of lockdown measures implemented by the Scottish government that was extended by the SFA until February 14.

With First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this week confirming lockdown will extend until the end of February, football’s deep freeze looks set to continue.

Winton said: “There was the hope that in the next few weeks we could possibly get back to training in preparation to start up.

“However, I think that is likely to be in March now.

“From a junior perspective, we might have a chance of getting some games, as we don’t normally finish until the end of May.

“If you look at teams in Division One and Two, they have to be finished for the middle of April for the play-offs. We have a bit more flexibility.

“I have my doubts that the season will start.

“The potential is there could be two null-and-void seasons – that is the reality we are facing.

“All the players want to get back to playing as it is such a big part of their lives.

“However, even if we get back in March, there is no certainty we would get a free run until the end of the season unless things change dramatically.”

Special dispensation was initially given from the shut-down to junior clubs who were still competing in the Scottish Senior Cup.

Banks o’ Dee lost to Fraserburgh away 2-1 in the second round on January 9.

The third round of the Scottish Cup, scheduled for January 30, was subsequently suspended.

Last year the North juniors season was declared null-and-void due to the pandemic when Banks o’ Dee were 14 points clear at the top of the Superleague.

However, the 32 clubs in the North Region voted 19-13 to declare the season null-and-void rather than finishing by the standings in the leagues as of March 7 or on a points-per-game basis.

In contrast, in the West Region Premiership Auchinleck Talbot were crowned champions on average points, despite sitting third.

Even if the junior season does return, Winton says players will effectively need a pre-season to get sharpness back.

Winton said: “We are in freeze at the moment. There is no training, so we are completely shut down.

“We have had virtually zero revenue coming in since this time last year. We have had to play players to their contracts.

“We have used the furlough mechanism for the periods we have been totally shut down.

“It is tough for players to keep their levels of fitness up.

“It will be a big challenge coming up as we will have to do effectively a pre-season again. The players all want to get back into it and playing as it is such a big part of their life.”