Joe Harper: Ann might not Budge but Hearts owner’s new reconstruction proposal is unfair on clubs

Ann Budge’s reconstruction proposal is ridiculous.

Clubs will discuss the Hearts chairwoman’s suggestion to rejig the league structure into three divisions of 14.

Cove Rangers have won League Two and would still find themselves in the bottom tier if this proposal was to pass.

Peterhead finished eighth in League One and would also be demoted to the bottom division if Budge gets her way – and that just doesn’t make sense to me.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack gave his support to the plan and I can understand why the Premiership clubs might support it because keeping Hearts in the top flight is better for them.

However, it’s not all about the Premiership. There are other ways to reconstruct that could keep the Jambos up without damaging the likes of Peterhead and Cove.

Budge has taken the lead on reconstruction, claiming it would be for the good of Scottish football.

But if Hearts were sitting in the top six, would she have such an interest in reconstruction?

Coronavirus has meant the season had to be cut short, but you can’t get away from the fact Hearts had a wretched season – for which she is partly responsible, having given Craig Levein too long as manager and failing to find a better replacement than Daniel Stendel.

How is it fair that after having such a poor season the Edinburgh side could stay up yet Cove win their league and don’t get promoted – and Peterhead finish eighth and are relegated?

The whole point of temporary reconstruction was to ensure no team would be disadvantaged by the season being cut short.

But in League One and Two, Clyde, Peterhead, Forfar, Stranraer and Cove would all be disadvantaged by Budge’s plan.

There’s no easy way to sort this out, but 14-10-10-10 is a structure which seems to suit everybody – yet she hasn’t suggested it.

Budge did say the bottom tier could become 16 teams to include Highland League champions Brora Rangers and Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts.

These two sides can’t just be an afterthought and be forgotten about. They’ve shown ambition and put the work in to win their respective leagues and earn a crack at moving up the pyramid. They shouldn’t just be shut out.

There needs to be some realism from Budge.

No excitement in games without fans

There’s a push to restart top flight football in Scotland in August, but without fans it simply won’t be the same.

I’ve watched the Bundesliga over the last few weeks and haven’t particularly enjoyed it.

There isn’t the same intensity to the matches – they’re almost like training games, even the ones involving top teams like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

I want football back as much as the next person, but the fact is it simply won’t be as good without fans at the games.

I know there is urgency for the Scottish Premiership to start behind closed doors at their normal time to protect the new TV deal with Sky.

However, it still needs to be safe and a lot of testing will be required to make it happen.

I read Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis’ comments earlier in this week and he raised a good point – testing shouldn’t start in football unless there are enough tests for all the country’s key workers.

The people across all sectors that have been putting themselves at risk to stop the country grinding to a halt need to be tested before footballers.

The safety of these people is paramount and if there are enough tests to keep them safe, then it’s time to start looking at other things like football and trying to restart it.