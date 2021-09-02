Andy Robertson urges Scotland to turn up for 90 minutes to keep World Cup aspirations alive

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has demanded his side deliver a 90-minute performance to get their World Cup aspirations back on track.

A 2-0 defeat in Copenhagen against Denmark last night came courtesy of two first-half goals, with Scotland delivering a very poor display in the first 45 minutes.

They were able to claim back some respectability in the second period but the damage had already been done, by goals from Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle.

Scotland have taken five points from their opening four games, sitting fourth in the group behind the Danes, Israel and Austria.

Robertson said: “Denmark are the number one seeds and they have beaten everyone they have played so far. We wanted to be the team to take points off them but we’ve got a massive two games coming up.

“We know what we need to do. We’re still right in it but we need to pick up points – that’s the only way to get back in the group.

“Denmark have beaten everyone in the group and if they continue to do so, number one will be them. With the other teams it’s still pretty close and we’ve still to play them.

“We believe. We can take positives from the second half but we need to start like that. We need to put in a 90 minutes like that if we want to get anything out of the next two games.

“You can’t, at this level, put in a 45-minute performance. You need to put in a full 90; today we didn’t do that and got punished for it.”

It was Denmark’s first game at home following a successful Euro 2020 campaign, which took them to the semi-finals.

Scotland wanted to quieten the fervent home support in the first half but did the opposite, giving them encouragement by conceding twice in quick succession.

Robertson added: “We knew they were going to try get off to a fast start, the first time back in front of this crowd after a fantastic Euros. Our aim before the game was to try quieten them down but we didn’t manage that.

“When you find yourself 2-0 down against a really good time then it’s an uphill battle. We just didn’t have enough.

A mere 92 seconds after their first goal, Denmark double their lead ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/3uAuaC4yd2 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 1, 2021

“I don’t think we adapted to their formation quick enough. Their wingers were going inside and finding pockets of space behind our midfield and I think we were all too deep.

“We couldn’t get pressure on the ball and I think in the second half you saw that. We were five or 10 yards higher up and started getting pressure on the centre-backs but unfortunately it was too little too late.

“When you gift two goals, which we did tonight, unfortunately at this level I don’t think you’re going to get anything out of the game.”